The latest smartphone from the best phone maker you’ve never heard of is coming in 3 weeks — here’s what we know so far

OnePlus is announcing its new OnePlus 7 “Pro” smartphone on May 14.

The company has already released a few details to expect in its next big smartphone.

As with any unreleased smartphone, if there aren’t facts, there are rumors. Check out what we know and heard about the OnePlus 7 series.

Rather than letting the rumor mill conjure up a bunch of things about its upcoming smartphones, OnePlus has offered at least a few details up front.

We know for a fact that OnePlus is releasing a OnePlus 7 “Pro,” but a regular OnePlus 7 model is still stuck in the rumor mill.

Below, you’ll find everything we know about the OnePlus 7 Pro and the regular OnePlus 7, starting off with things we know and tapering off into good old-fashioned rumors.

We know the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a “super smooth” display.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau told The Verge that its upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro will have a “super smooth” screen.

By “super smooth,” Lau’s comment could be tied to the rumors that OnePlus’s upcoming smartphone will have a 90Hz refresh rate (most smartphones have a 60Hz refresh rate). That’s to say the OnePlus 7 Pro display will have a “smoother” appearance than most smartphones when swiping around the device.

We know the OnePlus 7 Pro will also have a “very crisp” display.

Lau also told The Verge that the OnePlus 7 Pro’s screen will be “very crisp,” suggesting it’ll have a sharper display than previous OnePlus smartphones.

With that in mind, we might deduce that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a 1440p resolution display, much like other flagship Android devices. OnePlus smartphones have typically had 1080p resolution displays.

We know the OnePlus 7 Pro will have 5G connectivity.

Lau also confirmed to The Verge that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have 5G connectivity.

We know the OnePlus 7 Pro will be announced on May 14.

OnePlus announced that it will host a launch event for its OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14.

We know the OnePlus 7 phones will run on the latest mobile chip.

OnePlus announced in late 2018 that its 2019 flagship devices will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, the same chip running in the Samsung Galaxy S10 and LG G8.

OnePlus hinted that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a triple-lens rear camera.

It’s also rumored by OnLeaks that the primary camera will have 48 megapixels. The other two lenses will be for zoomed photos and ultra-wide-angle shots.

The OnePlus 7 Pro will likely be significantly more expensive than previous OnePlus smartphones.

Android Central learned from reliable gadgets leaker Ashan Agarwal that the OnePlus 7 Pro with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM will start at 750 Euros, which translates to about $840.

The price tag will go up to 820 Euros – around $915 – for the 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM model. There’s supposedly a model with 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM that’s likely to be cheaper, but there wasn’t enough detail to determine pricing for that particular model.

Meanwhile, there isn’t much information on the regular OnePlus 7 model’s price tag.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is rumored to have a curved screen, like Samsung’s Galaxy S series, while the regular OnePlus 7 will have a flat screen.

Part of OnLeaks’s rumor dump included the possibility that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a 6.6-inch curved screen like Samsung Galaxy S10 phones. He also says the regular OnePlus 7 will have a 6.4-inch flat screen.

These are supposedly leaked photos of the curved OnePlus 7 Pro made their way on Chinese social media platform, Weibo.

We’ll find out more about OnePlus’ upcoming smartphone in May.

We’ll hear everything we need to know about the upcoming OnePlus 7 series smartphones on May 14.

With that said, we have our eyes peeled for any other details the company announces in the days leading up to its event.