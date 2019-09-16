OnePlus is announcing a new smartphone in 10 days — here’s everything we’ve heard about it so far

source OnePlus/YouTube

OnePlus announced that its revealing its new OnePlus 7T smartphones on September 26.

2019 might be a slightly different year for OnePlus and its bi-annual smartphone cycle, as the base OnePlus 7T model might get big updates.

Usually, the second wave of OnePlus phones in a single year don’t include such major upgrades, but this year’s model is rumored to have gotten a refresh in design, specs, and features.

OnePlus announced that it will be revealing the OnePlus 7T smartphones on September 26, and everyone who’s looking for a new smartphone – not just OnePlus fans – should be marking their calendars.

OnePlus phones have consistently ranked as the top smartphones to buy in Business Insider’s top 20 list, and I’m not the only one to give them high accolades.

The OnePlus 7T phones will be taking over the reigns from their predecessors, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro that were released earlier this year.

OnePlus’ bi-annual smartphone release cycle is a little unusual, and it means that the second release of the year is usually a minor update over the first wave of OnePlus phones. But this year seems to be a little different, if the rumors are to be believed.

Check out the rumors and murmurs we’ve seen surrounding the OnePlus 7T phones:

Like the OnePlus 7 series, there will be two models in the OnePlus 7T series, and they’ll be announced on September 26.

Not only do the rumors say there will be a OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, but OnePlus itself confirmed in a tweet that the late 2019 lineup will be a “series,” which suggests more than one model.

The big question is whether OnePlus will make both or just a single model available in the US. For the 7 series, OnePlus only made the “Pro” model available. It’s unclear whether the company will do the same thing with the 7T series. One rumor says that the OnePlus 7T Pro won’t be released in the US, and only the OnePlus 7T will make it here.

The base OnePlus 7T model is getting a refresh in design, specs, and features.

The OnePlus 7 from earlier this year was largely a refresh of the OnePlus 6T with updated specs.

The OnePlus 7T, however, looks like it’s getting a refreshed rear camera system with three lenses and a circular design.

The three camera lenses in the OnePlus 7T are rumored to include a regular 48-megapixel camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel 2X zoom lens.

It’s also said to to come with the latest specs, including the Snapdragon 855 Plus chip from Qualcomm, which is a slightly more powerful version of the regular Snapdragon 855 chip in most of 2019’s Android flagship phones.

It’s also getting one of the most successful features from the OnePlus 7 Pro: the 90Hz smooth and fast display that makes normal smartphone displays look antiquated.

OP7T:

6.55inch 90Hz 2440×1080 20:9

Flat Display

3800mAh Warp Charge 30T (yeah "T")

Snapdragon 855+

8/128GB base

48MP+16MP(UW)+12MP[2x Zoom](TP)

(960FPS 720p 10sec

Nightscape 2)

Android 10 Picture via. @OnLeaks x @Pricebaba pic.twitter.com/mYyhk3mL0M — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) August 30, 2019

The OnePlus 7T Pro is said to be almost identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro, with only a few updated specs.

The OnePlus 7T Pro will have a similar, if not identical, design as the OnePlus 7 Pro, according to leaked images and rumors.

OnePlus just unveiled its priciest phone yet, the OnePlus 7 Pro. Here's how it compares to the more affordable OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is also said to come with the Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, which should lend it a little extra horsepower over the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OP7TPro / OP7TPro ML. E. :

6.67inch 2K+ 90Hz

Curved Screen

4085mAh Warp Charge 30T

Snapdragon 855+

8/256GB (12GB ML. E. only) base

48MP+16MP(UW)+8MP[3x Zoom](TP)

Improved cam software as mentioned above

Android 10 Picture via. @OnLeaks x @91mobiles pic.twitter.com/93jpua28Uy — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) August 30, 2019

No one knows the price yet, but it’s hard to imagine OnePlus going any higher than $700 for either model. OnePlus phones released later in the year are typically released in October or November, so the same will likely be true about the 7T series.

OnePlus has built its reputation on making phones that comfortably compete with those from Samsung and Apple while demanding several hundreds of dollars less. It would be a surprising move if OnePlus brings the price tag of its OnePlus 7T phone closer to the $1,000 price tag.

OnePlus also has some fresh and serious competition on its hands with the latest $700 iPhone 11, and it would be shocking if a OnePlus phone costs more than a brand-new iPhone.

OnePlus phones released later in the year are usually released in October or November, and we’re expecting an similar window for the OnePlus 7T phones.