OnePlus 7T is a high-end smartphone with a versatile camera for just $600 — here’s our full review

caption OnePlus 7T is one of the high-value smartphones to beat today. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

OnePlus is back with another high end smartphone that comes at a relatively affordable price of $599.

The phone offers excellent performance and a versatile camera.

Its not without its downsides – we would have liked a better battery and high resolution display – but those issues are easy to overlook given the phone’s value.

OnePlus is arguably the king of value-for-money smartphones, and now it’s back with what will likely be another hit: the OnePlus 7T. The OnePlus 7T takes many of the features that users loved about the OnePlus 7 Pro and puts them in a more affordable handset that’s even more powerful than before.

Before diving into the OnePlus 7T, it’s important to clarify OnePlus’ confusing product lineup. The OnePlus 7T is technically a follow-up to the OnePlus 7, not the OnePlus 7 Pro. Considering the OnePlus 7 wasn’t released in North America, however, for many it can feel like the 7T is supposed to be a successor to the 7 Pro. That’s not the case, and we still expect a OnePlus 7T Pro to be released, though it may not make it to the US.

We’ve been using the OnePlus 7T for a few weeks now to find out just how good of a handset it is.

Design and display

caption The phone’s 90Hz display is particularly great for gaming. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The OnePlus 7T shares a number of design cues with previous-generation OnePlus phones, though with a few major differences.

The overall shape of the phone is pretty tall. It’s kind of like a stretched out version of the OnePlus 7, offering a 6.55-inch display, over the 6.41-inch display on the original device. The display does have a small, teardrop-shaped notch on the front, but it’s small and barely noticeable.

The biggest difference between this phone and previous-generation devices is the circular camera bump on the back of the device. It’s not the best-looking camera bump, though if you end up using the phone with a case you may not notice it as much.

The display on the phone is pretty impressive – though it’s not without its trade-offs. This is a 1080p display, so it’s slightly lower-resolution than the OnePlus 7 Pro. We would have liked to see a 1440p display – but we’ll likely end up with one on the possible OnePlus 7T Pro. That said, like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T’s display has a 90Hz refresh rate, and that makes for a super-smooth experience. Animations and other movements look smoother than they do on devices with 60Hz displays, and it’s a nice touch. The display can get super bright, too. OnePlus says it’ll get up to 1,000 nits, and the result is that it looks great even in direct sunlight. Last but not least, it’s an Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode, or AMOLED, display, so you’ll get bright, vivid colors and deep black-levels in addition to that higher refresh rate.

Generally speaking, the OnePlus 7T is a good-looking device with a fast, rich display. As mentioned, we don’t love the big camera bump on the back, but it’s not a deal-breaker, especially if you use a case.

Specs

6.33 x 2.93 x 0.32 inches (D x W x H)

6.55-inch 1080p AMOLED display (90Hz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor

8GB of RAM

128GB – 256GB storage

Triple 48MP + 12MP + 16MP rear camera

16MP front camera

3,800mAh battery

Performance

caption OnePlus 7T uses a USB-C port for charging — it can charge up to 70% in 30 minutes. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Perhaps more important than how the phone looks is how it performs, and this is an excellent-performing phone. The phone boasts the souped-up version of the Snapdragon 855, called the Snapdragon 855+. That’s coupled with 8GB of memory, or RAM. Safe to say, between the excellent specs and the 90Hz display, you’ll get an excellent mobile gaming experience.

Games like Asphalt 9, known for being somewhat graphics-intensive, look great and run super smoothly. Call of Duty Mobile is easy to play, too – graphics look smooth, frame rates seem high, and everything simply runs easily. Like previous OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 7T has a gaming mode, which blocks notifications and keeps the display fast and bright.

The battery life on the phone can last decently through a day – though you probably won’t buy the device solely for its battery. Thanks to the 90Hz display and slightly more power-hungry processor, the phone should get you through the day, but not much more than that – and some users may even have to charge up during the day. Thankfully, OnePlus does include a high-power, 30W charger with the phone, and that should get you a massive 70% of charge in 30 minutes. There’s no wireless charging, which is a bummer, but the fast charging tech can come in handy.

Software and camera

caption We particularly love the OnePlus 7T camera and its software. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The OnePlus 7T is the first OnePlus phone to ship with Android 10, so OnePlus is pretty up-to-date with all the features you would expect from the latest version of Android. Generally, OnePlus’s OxygenOS is clean and easy to navigate, which we really appreciate. There are a few OnePlus apps that you may want to replace with Google’s stock apps, but generally the interface is simple and free of bloatware.

OnePlus has stepped up the quality of the camera for the OnePlus 7T, too. The camera isn’t necessarily as high-end as the likes of the Google Pixel 3 and the iPhone 11 Pro, but thanks to the triple-lens setup, it is ultra-versatile and still takes sharp and natural photos. It’s easy to switch between the lenses, too. Just like on the iPhone, you can switch from the ultra-wide to wide or telephoto lens with the tap of a button.

The camera is even able to take solid low-light shots with the Night Scape mode. Generally, the OnePlus 7T will take great shots the vast majority of the time, with relatively natural colors and a ton of detail. That said, if you want the best smartphone camera around, you’ll probably want to go for the iPhone 11 Pro or the Google Pixel 4.

The bottom line

caption OnePlus 7T is an excellent phone for the money. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The OnePlus 7T, as you would expect, is an excellent phone. It performs amazingly, offers a versatile camera and has a fast-charging battery. The 90Hz display makes for a smooth experience, and is a very welcome addition for mobile gamers. You will miss some features, like wireless charging and a higher-resolution display, but for an all-around reliable performer at a reasonable price, the OnePlus 7T is the way to go.

But is it the best option? Well, the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely better in many respects. It offers a higher-resolution display with a slightly better camera and fully edge-to-edge display. However, that phone doesn’t perform quite as well as the OnePlus 7T. Still, if you can afford the OnePlus 7 Pro, it’s probably worth paying the extra $70.

Pros: Slick design, excellent performance, versatile camera, 90Hz display, inexpensive

Cons: No wireless charging, 1080p display, could use longer battery life

Buy the OnePlus 7T from OnePlus for $599