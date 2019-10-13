There are 10 key reasons you should buy the OnePlus 7T instead of the more expensive OnePlus 7T Pro

source OnePlus

OnePlus recently announced its two new phones – the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro.

One of the best things about OnePlus phones is that even the more expensive “Pro” model is cheaper than most of the competition.

Despite a decent price gap between the two, both phones have more similarities than differences.

Both phones have exactly the same things that make OnePlus phones among the best in the world, including a 90Hz display, the clean Oxygen OS, beautiful design, unrivaled performance, super-fast chargers, and triple-lens camera systems, among other things.

OnePlus recently announced its new OnePlus 7T Pro just a few days after announcing the regular OnePlus 7T.

If you were waiting to see both new OnePlus phones before making a decision on which model to buy, I’d totally understand.

The OnePlus 7T has a lower price tag than the 7T “Pro,” and there’s a decent price gap between the two models – in the UK, the OnePlus 7T costs 550 pounds, and the OnePlus 7T Pro costs 700 pounds. In Europe, it’s 600 euros versus 770 euros. For India, it’s 37,999 rupees compared to 53,999 rupees. You get the idea.

One of the best things about OnePlus phones is that, despite the price gap, the “Pro” model is still cheaper than a lot of comparable phones from the competition.

Still, that doesn’t mean you need to spend more than you need to. The OnePlus 7T is a formidable device that makes the “Pro” seem like the frivolous option. The phones have more similarities than differences.

Check out the major differences and similarities between the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro:

Right off the bat, the OnePlus 7T Pro will only be available in Europe, India, China, and Hong Kong. So, there’s a geographical limit right there. You might be “stuck” with the OnePlus 7T in certain countries, but that’s not a bad thing at all!

The OnePlus 7T Pro has a sharper 1440p screen compared to the 7T’s 1080p screen, but I couldn’t tell the difference. Most importantly, both phones have the same smooth and fluid 90Hz screen. Other than than, the OnePlus 7T Pro’s screen is only 0.12-inches bigger.

The OnePlus 7T might not have the wild pop-up selfie camera or the totally notch-less display from the 7T Pro, but the 7T’s notch is tasteful and barely noticeable.

Both phones run “Oxygen OS,” a clean and customizable skin on top of Android that looks a lot like stock Android.

Both phones have a nearly identical triple-lens camera system, but the OnePlus 7T Pro has a few extras, listed below:

The OnePlus 7T Pro has a laser sensor for better focusing.

The OnePlus 7T Pro’s zoom lens goes up to 3X compared to the 2X zooming on the 7T. At the same time, the OnePlus 7T’s zoomed lens is 12 megapixels compared to the 8 megapixels in the 7T Pro, which can help make up for the lower zoom range.

The OnePlus 7T is no less of a looker than the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Both phones come with the same super-fast “Warp Charge 30T” charger, the fastest charger that comes included with a smartphone.

Both phones run on the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, the fastest mobile chip in Android phones of 2019.

The OnePlus 7T is 16 grams lighter, which is pretty substantial.

The OnePlus 7T Pro has curved screen edges that look great, but the design is not for everyone.

This one is up to personal preference. I’m personally not a big fan of curved screen edges, as they make the screen feel narrower than it is, and there isn’t any real benefit. But if you like curved screen edges, you’ll be happy with the OnePlus 7T Pro’s design.

Here’s what you get with the OnePlus 7T Pro that you don’t get with the OnePlus 7T:

The OnePlus 7T Pro has 256 GB of storage compared to the 128 GB in the 7T.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is available with 12 GB of RAM, whereas the 7T is “only” available with 8 GB.

The OnePlus 7T Pro has a bigger 4,085mAh battery compared to the 3,800mAh battery in the 7T.

Otherwise, the two phones are pretty similar!

The OnePlus 7T will be available to buy starting on October 18, and the OnePlus 7T Pro will be available starting on October 17.