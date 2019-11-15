OnePlus is discounting its best phones by $150 — the deals run from November 18 through December 2

source OnePlus/Instagram

OnePlus phones have long offered excellent value for money.

Its phones have high-end flagship specs and a sleek design that rivals many phones that cost nearly double the price.

OnePlus has announced some impressive deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including $150 off the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 6T.

The deals run from November 18 through December 2, but knowing how popular OnePlus phones are, the deals may sell out fast.

OnePlus is getting into the Black Friday and Cyber Monday spirit with some great phone deals, which is great news for those who want an awesome phone at an affordable price. The company has announced some impressive discounts on its most popular phones.

You can save $150 on the slightly older OnePlus 6T and the new OnePlus 7 Pro. These deals are available from November 18 to December 2.

Updated on 11/15/2019: Removed mention of the OnePlus 7T, as that phone will not be on sale.

One Plus 7 Pro Deal

The OnePlus 7 Pro may not be OnePlus’ latest phone, but it’s still arguably the best – especially at this sale price of $549.

It has a modern design, powerful specs, and a great display. The device boasts an impressive edge-to-edge display, with a pop-up camera at the top, which activates when you open up the camera app. Under the hood, you’ll get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The camera is nice too. Sure, it’s not quite as high-quality as the Pixel 4’s camera, but it has a triple-sensor lens and should be able to take decent shots in any situation.

OnePlus 6T Deal

The OnePlus 6T is getting a $150 discount too, bringing the price down to $449, which is a great deal.

The device was among the best phones of its time, and offers a nice design with a teardrop notch at the top, along with pretty powerful specs. You’ll get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a dual-sensor lens on the back. Sure, it’s not quite as powerful or impressive as other OnePlus phones, but it still has a lot to offer.

