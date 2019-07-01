OnePlus accidentally sent a push notification that said ‘hahahaha’ in Chinese to OnePlus 7 Pro users around the world

OnePlus on Monday accidentally sent a push notification saying “hahahaha” in Chinese to some users of its OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone.

OnePlus apologized for the mistake, calling the notifications “routine test messages” that would normally remain internal.

OnePlus’ OxygenOS team is currently testing software for a forthcoming Android Q update.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

We’ve got to love it when even our phones can have a good laugh at us.

On Monday, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus sent out two nonsense push nonfictions to some users of the OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus unveiled its OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone in May, the company’s first phone above the $600 price point.

One notification read “哈哈哈哈哈哈哈哈哈,” which translates to “hahahaha.” The other notification was a random string of Latin alphabet letters reading “hbgchjgvchjg hbgchjgvchjg.”

OnePlus tweeted an apology Monday morning, followed shortly by a statement. OnePlus said the notifications were accidentally sent by OnePlus’ OxygenOS team as it tested software for a forthcoming system update to Android Q. (OxygenOS is OnePlus’ unique operating system, which is based on Android’s OS; Android Q is the latest version of Android.)

OnePlus qualified the notifications as “routine test messages” that would normally remain internal.

During an internal test, our OxygenOS team accidentally sent out a global push notification to some OnePlus 7 Pro owners. We would like to apologize for any difficulties, and assure you that our team is currently investigating the error. We’ll share more information soon. — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 1, 2019

In its statement, OnePlus assured users that the “incident does not indicate any risks for your personal data” and that “the notification push function is designed mainly as a survey tool to help us better understand our users’ feedback and to further improve the user experience.”

OnePlus isn’t alone in its accidental device laughter: the Amazon Echo’s unprompted laughing fits are well-documented. Amazon identified that the issue resulted from the Echo speaker mistakenly hearing “Alexa laugh.” The company said it would be changing the Echo’s laugh command to something more unique in May 2018 to resolve the error.