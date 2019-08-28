The CEO of OnePlus just shared the first glimpse of the OnePlus TV, one of the most mysterious gadgets of 2019

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau tweeted the first images of the OnePlus TV on Tuesday.

The OnePlus TV is one of the most curious and anticipated tech products of 2019.

The company was only founded six years ago and has taken on the biggest names in the smartphone industry with great success.

Now, it thinks it can take on the biggest names in the TV business with its own TV.

The OnePlus TV will launch in September to the Indian market first, followed by the US, EU, and China later.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Tuesday shared a couple images on Twitter showing the first glimpse of the OnePlus TV the company is launching in September.

The images don’t reveal much, but it’s still a visual of one of the most curious and anticipated products of the year.

OnePlus was founded six years ago, in 2013, and it has successfully taken on the biggest names in the smartphone industry by making some of the best Android phones you can buy for hundreds less than the competition. OnePlus phones remain the only few Android phones that people line up for. The only other smartphone that people line up for are Apple’s iPhones.

Few would have imagined that OnePlus would eventually expand into the arguably saturated TV industry.

The images shared by Lau show the CEO packaging the first OnePlus TV off the production line, as well as a OnePlus TV seemingly going through a screen calibration test.

Last week, our first #OnePlusTV came off the production line – a truly monumental moment. Within this box you'll find over 2 years of dreams, milestones and of course an amazing TV. Proud to seal the very first box, and can't wait for you to see it! pic.twitter.com/hFuChx6bJW — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) August 27, 2019

OnePlus confirmed to Business Insider last week that the OnePlus TV would launch in September, starting off with India and expanding to China, the EU, and the US later on. Lau told Business Insider it would be a premium product with a premium price tag, and that the OnePlus TV would come with 4K resolution on a QLED screen, which typically offers better image quality than a standard LCD screen. He also revealed that the OnePlus TV would run on an optimized and customized version of Google’s Android TV platform.

We can also expect some kind of extra connectivity between the OnePlus TV and smartphones that other TVs lack.

Specific details about the OnePlus TV have yet to be learned, like its price tag, specs, and what screen sizes will be available. So far, it’s only known that OnePlus will offer a 55-inch model, according to OnePlus’ Twitter account in India.