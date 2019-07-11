A fan-favorite smartphone maker is developing its first-ever TV, and the evidence is mounting that it will be unveiled in 2019

OnePlus' first-ever TV could be arriving soon.

Almost a year ago, in September 2018, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau told Business Insider the smartphone company is working on a TV.

Since then, no one’s heard a peep from OnePlus or the rumor mill about the OnePlus TV. All we know so far is that Lau envisions seamless connectivity between your smartphone and TV, as well as the type of AI smarts and assistive functionality offered by devices like Amazon’s Echo and the Google Home.

Needless to say, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the OnePlus TV.

On Thursday, however, OnePlus blog AllAboutOnePlus spotted a Bluetooth certification listing submitted by OnePlus for a remote control. Combined with a tweet from Ishan Agarwal – who has leaked accurate gadget information in the past – suggesting that the OnePlus TV is not far away, and we can perhaps expect an announcement from OnePlus in the near future.

Back in 2018, Lau was cautiously optimistic that the OnePlus TV would launch in 2019. Right now, it looks like OnePlus might be on track.