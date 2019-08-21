The Nintendo Switch is perfect for role-playing games, and this new game from the publishers of ‘Final Fantasy’ has sparked my passion for the classic genre

source “Oninaki”/Tokyo RPG Factory

“Oninaki” is a hack-and-slash adventure game about death and reincarnation, and it’s easy to pick up and put down at a moment’s notice.

Playing “Oninaki” on the Nintendo Switch made me realize that the console is perfect for breaking long role-playing games into bite-sized chunks.

“Oninaki” launches on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC on Thursday, August 22.

I grew up playing classic Japanese role-playing games like “Final Fantasy” and “Dragon Quest,” but as I got older, I struggled to make time for these long, sprawling adventures that took 30 hours or more to complete. But my passion for the genre has been reborn thanks to Nintendo’s latest console, the Switch. It’s a portable console with the power of a home system, making it perfect for breaking long games like RPGs into chunks. Playing “Oninaki,” created by the appropriately named Tokyo RPG Factory, I found myself sneaking bite-sized play sessions during my commute and bringing my Switch to bed to squeeze in an extra hour (or three) before I fell asleep. While “Oninaki” is also available on the PS4 and PC, I would’ve struggled to commit the same amount of time to sit at home and complete the game.

caption Playing “Oninaki” on the go gave me more time to dive into the game’s rich world. source “Oninaki”/Tokyo RPG Factory

“Oninaki” is a hack-and-slash adventure game that’s easy to pick up and put down at a moment’s notice. The game’s overarching story is a tale of death and reincarnation, with the player taking on the role of the grim reaper. The narrative is told through text and short cut scenes, with a bit of Japanese voice acting.

It’s a humble presentation, but it works, especially when you’re playing on the go. Sometimes the hardest part of dedicating time to a long role-playing game is sitting through 15 or 20 minutes of cut scenes and talking before you’re actually able to play the game. “Oninaki” actually has options to fast forward and auto-advance through cut scenes so you can get back to the action right away.

Combat is where “Oninaki” shines – the main character Kadachi can control the spirits of dead warriors called daemons, giving him access to a dozen different weapons. Each daemon has a wide variety of special moves and passive abilities, allowing players to customize their fighting style. Kadachi can swap between four daemons at any given time, leading to powerful attack combinations.

It took me about 15 hours to complete my first playthrough of “Oninaki” on normal difficulty, but the different fight styles, extra difficulty, and post-story areas already have me looking forward to my next run through the game.

Here’s a full breakdown of what it’s like playing “Oninaki” on the Switch:

In “Oninaki,” you control a single character named Kagachi. He’s a “watcher” dedicated to leading souls to reincarnation.

Kagachi and his fellow watchers can pass between the world of the living and the dead to find lost souls.

Lost souls eventually become monsters called the Fallen who threaten the world of the living. Kagachi and the watchers risk their lives to combat the Fallen and rescue lost souls before it’s too late.

The souls of powerful warriors become daemons, and Kagachi can recruit them to help him fight the Fallen.

The daemon spirits possess Kagachi, giving him access to more than a dozen different fighting styles.

Each daemon has a specific weapon and a wide range of abilities to help Kagachi combat the Fallen.

Kagachi will level up as you progress through the game, improving his health, attack power, and defense.

Daemons also improve the more you use them, and you can pick and choose new skills to build your own fighting style.

The story of “Oninaki” is mostly told through text conversations and short cut scenes. There’s a bit of voice acting, but it’s only in Japanese.

caption Kagachi is actually a bit of a jerk. source “Oninaki”/Tokyo RPG Factory

“Oninaki” twists and turns as Kagachi begins to question whether the watchers are really saving lost souls by leading them to reincarnation.

Eventually Kagachi encounters a lost soul who can’t remember her past, but has a mysterious connection to his childhood.

She’s being chased by a demonic serial killer called “The Night Devil,” and Kagachi is charged with protecting her.

Beyond the cut scenes, the game has lots of fantastic art and lore for each character.

Improving your daemons will also unlock their memories, giving you a bit of backstory about how they died.

“Oninaki” has a large map with dozens of unique locations, including a few that only become available after you finish the story.

The sheer variety of combat skills and multiple difficulties give “Oninaki” tons of replay value, and it’s easy to pick up and play.

You can find “Oninaki” on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC on August 22.