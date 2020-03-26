10 free and affordable online resources to keep toddlers busy at home during the coronavirus pandemic — from Audible to Disney Plus

caption Parents can keep toddlers entertained with free and affordable programming from Audible, Amazon, Disney Plus, and more. source Audible; Amazon Prime; Disney+; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Keeping a toddler entertained with activities is difficult even in the best of times. As parents, few of us ever imagined being holed up with our rambunctious, nonstop little ones indefinitely. Now parents the world over are being forced to get creative, often while earning less income than before.

During this extremely stressful time, several companies and brands are offering free – yes, free – virtual services to keep toddlers engaged, and we’re compiling them here. We’ve also included some affordable services that our readers swear by.

While we can’t take our kids to the playground, we can give them unprecedented access to art, video, play, and learning opportunities online. So you don’t have to watch “Frozen” for the 500th time (although you could for free. See below).

Here are 10 free and affordable resources offering activities for toddlers at home. And remember, we will get through this somehow.

STEM activities from KiwiCo Kids at Home

source KiwiCo

KiwiCo is renowned for its STEM and art-based educational building sets for kids, and we love their Panda Crate for babies and toddlers. Right now, the company is offering a slew of charming free online articles and activities for families who are stuck at home. Toddlers can enjoy the bubbles created during handwashing, make “cloud dough,” or enjoy indoor hopscotch. It’s a handy, joyful guide that will keep everyone sane for at least a few minutes.

Free trial access to Disney and Pixar movies

source Disney+/Insider

Disney Plus is the new streaming platform featuring all Disney/Pixar content. The service has it all, from “Moana” to “Frozen” to classics like “Cinderella.” No longer do parents have to pay $20 or wade through bottomless content to find their kid’s favorite movie. For Verizon users, Disney Plus is offering an entire year of free streaming. Non-Verizon users can enjoy a seven-day free trial. Thereafter, the service costs $6.99 a month.

A drawing app from Zdoodle that’s great for toddlers

source Zdoodle

My 2-year-old adores the free Zdoodle app on our iPad. Zdoodle features only a couple of simple drawing tools, making it perfect for toddlers who don’t exactly need advanced Photoshop. Zdoodle has a bank of fun stamps, including hamburgers, basketballs, and emojis, which make for wild compositions in the hands of a toddler. The app was designed by a parent as a fun side project, so there are no ads, tracking, or in-app purchases.

Ebooks featuring the original Cubcoats characters

source Cubcoats

Cubcoats is known for its adorable plushie characters that convert into hoodies. The brand is now offering a free Cubcoats’ Ebook Series, which is perfect for kids who already have Cubcoats, or who want them (most kids do). The ebook series is a set of companion stories featuring the brand’s original characters Flynn, Bori, Kali, Tomo, Pimm, and Papo. Dive into their cute little worlds as they learn about friendship, curiosity, kindness, and creativity.

Free access to Amazon Original shows for kids

source Prime; Business Insider

Previously, only Amazon Prime customers could access original shows like “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” “Pete the Cat” and “Just Add Magic.” Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon is offering free access to over 40 kids’ series for every kind of Amazon account, including their originals. Prime accounts typically cost users $119 per year.

A free music class and family concert at Baby in Tune

source Baby In Tune

Music can instantly enliven, soothe, and bring families together. Baby in Tune, founded by musician and mom Vered Benhorin, hosts engaging and joyful music classes for toddlers and babies. Benhorin uses puppets, balls, scarves – and good music, not annoying baby songs. Kids and parents experience a sense of fun and community, no matter what is going on outside. The group is offering a free class on April 3 at 11 a.m. EST and a concert on April 10 at 11 a.m. EST through Zoom.

Free daily newsletter, videos, and games at PBS Kids

source PBS Kids

The ever-dependable PBS Kids website has a ton of free digital content, including a new daily newsletter filled with activities for kids to play at home, the PBS Kids Video app, and an educational game app. PBS Kids also publishes content for adults, including advice on talking to your kids about the Coronavirus. As always, PBS has no ads or in-app purchases.

Virtual museum tours at Google Arts and Culture

source Google/American Museum of Natural History

Toddlers love art, but they’re not the greatest museum-goers. Thankfully, Google is offering free virtual tours of over 1,200 museums around the world. Kids can take high-definition virtual tours of everything from the Guggenheim to the Musee d’Orsay to the Maritime Institute of Biodiversity in South Korea to the American Museum of Natural History. We can’t go to museums, but the museums can come to us.

A free 30-day trial subscription to ABCmouse.com Early Learning Academy

source ABCmouse.com

ABCmouse.com Early Learning Academy is an award-winning educational program for kids ages 2 through 8. Toddlers can start their learning journey in reading, math, science, and art through a series of motivating games and lessons. A board of teachers oversees the material, ensuring that your kids are getting the best out of their time online. ABCmouse.com is offering a 30-day free trial, and is thereafter offering a discounted annual subscription of $59.95.

More than 40 free streaming kids’ books at Audible

source Audible; Business Insider

Audiobooks are great when the family needs a screen-time break. While schools are closed, the audiobook platform Audible is offering free streams for a select number of kids’ books. The free sample includes over 40 books for toddlers, including “Winnie-the-Pooh,” “The World of Peter Rabbit and Friends,” and “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”