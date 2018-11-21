4 online learning platforms that are offering discounted courses and memberships for Black Friday

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Black Friday is notorious for deep sales on big-ticket items like mattresses and tech, and big-box retailers slashing prices across all categories. While there are some pretty great deals on products, some of the best deals out there aren’t on physical products at all. E-learning platforms are becoming increasingly popular and this Black Friday they’re getting in on all the discounted fun.

If you’ve been wanting to learn how to code, take professional-quality photos, or refine your cooking skills with a world-renowned chef – now is a great time to take the leap and just do it. Some of our favorite e-learning platforms are offering Black Friday discounts, making it a great time to start on your New Year’s resolution to expanding your mind or saying yes more.

Since they’re online, these classes are easily accessible and let you learn at a pace that fits your life and schedule – so you don’t have to worry about having to skip class or falling behind the course schedule. Whether you want to pick out a course that will help you improve your skill set, or gift a class to a curious friend, these e-learning platforms have options for all kinds of educational and creative interests – and all kinds of budgets.

Ready to learn something new? Take the leap and check out the best e-learning deals you can find this Black Friday, below:

CreativeLive: Over 1,500 courses in creative topics taught by experts in their fields.

Save 60% on top 40 classes from November 19-21 and save up to 60% sitewide from November 22-25. Shop creativelive.com.

MasterClass: Classes taught by world-renowned authors, musicians, chefs, and more famous experts in their fields.

Buy an All-Access Pass (which gives you access to all course for $180 a year) and get a complimentary All-Access pass to give to someone special, now through November 26. Shop masterclass.com.

Pimsleur: A language-learning platform covering a wide range of languages and skill levels.

Save 50% when you get a language-learning course on a CD or 25% when you download your course, now through November 26 with code “BESTDEAL“. Shop pimsleur.com.

Udemy: The world’s largest online learning marketplace, with over 80,000 courses across a large range of categories including business, personal development, languages and more.