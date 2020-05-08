Online learning is growing faster than ever — we compared 4 of the top platforms leading the way

source Shutterstock

Thanks to online learning platforms, a physical classroom is no longer the only place to gain an education. You can now learn anything, from photography to computer science, from anywhere. The democratization of education has helped break down traditional barriers of access like high costs and location, resulting in a more skilled and informed workplace and citizenry. Not to mention that online classes are a great way to gain new skills and stay engaged while many of us are spending more time at home due to self-isolation guidelines surrounding the novel coronavirus.

These days, there are countless types of classes and online learning platforms to choose from. You could spend years absorbing the differences in coding languages, strategizing how to most effectively leverage email marketing tactics for your small business, or in a very meta twist, learning how to learn – and then move on to a different platform and do it all over again.

To help you make sense of the different models, we compared four popular online learning platforms: Udemy, LinkedIn Learning, Coursera, and Skillshare.

We looked at pricing, types of courses offered, what you’re getting in each course, and the teachers who will be guiding you through it all. We also found the top courses from each platform so you can get an idea of why specific students flock to each site.

Keep scrolling to find a platform that will suit your particular needs, whether you want to gain the skills necessary for that next promotion or you just love learning for the sake of learning.

Udemy

source Udemy

Udemy is the world’s largest marketplace for online learning, offering over 100,000 courses across a large range of categories. Its mission is “to improve lives through learning.”

Course categories:

Development, IT & software, business, office productivity

Design, marketing, photography, music

Lifestyle, personal development, health & fitness

Teacher training, academics, language, test prep

Pricing:

Pay-per-course. There is no loyalty or subscription program.

Some classes are offered for free

Paid classes range from $10 (when discounted) to $200 per course

What you get:

Full lifetime access to the course

Learning tools: videos, articles, PowerPoint presentations, audio, assessments, and online discussion boards

Certificate of completion depending on the course

Teachers:

Experts in their field who create and manage the course

Apps available on:

iOS, Android, and Apple TV devices

Corporate or team programs available for:

Business

Languages:

The website is localized for 16 languages to make it easier for non-English users to browse courses offered in both English and their native language.

Popular courses:

Use Udemy if:

You like choosing from a variety of options for nearly every topic imaginable

You don’t plan to take a lot of classes in the same time period. The cost of individual classes can add up quickly without promotions.

You are an expert who would like to share your skills and make some money.

LinkedIn Learning

source Lynda

LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda) is a LinkedIn-owned online learning platform that offers over 15,000 courses, with more being added almost weekly. They seek to help users “learn from industry experts, and connect with a global network of experience.”

Course categories:

Business

Technology

Creative

Pricing:

Free 30-day trial

Monthly subscription plan, from $29.99 per month

Yearly subscription plan, from $19.99 per month

What you get:

Unlimited access to LinkedIn Learning’s entire course library

Personalized course recommendations

Offline viewing with the mobile app

Access to LinkedIn’s Premium Career features

Teachers:

Experts in their field who create and manage the course

Apps available on:

iOS, Android, Windows 8, and Apple TV devices

Corporate or team programs available for:

Academic, business, and government

Languages:

Courses are offered in English, French, German, Japanese, Spanish, Mandarin, and Portuguese.

Popular courses:

Use LinkedIn Learning if:

You would like to supplement your current professional or educational experience.

You plan to consistently take courses in order to make the subscription worth it.

You are an expert who would like to share your skills and make some money.

Coursera

source Coursera

Coursera partners with top universities and organizations to offer more than 3,900 academic courses on its online learning platform. In addition to courses, it offers specializations and online degrees. Its mission is “universal access to the world’s best education.”

Course categories:

Arts & humanities, social sciences

Business, computer science, data science, math & logic

Life sciences, physical science & engineering

Language learning

Pricing:

Free or pay-per-course for expanded access. Applications for financial aid are available.

$29 to $99 per course

$39 to $79 per month for specializations (series of courses culminating in a Capstone Project)

$15,000 to $25,000 for an accredited master’s degree

What you get:

Free users get access to course materials like videos.

Paid users also get access to assignments, and will receive a final grade.

Certificate of completion for courses and specializations, or a degree certification.

Teachers:

Instructors from top universities and other educational institutions around the world

Apps available on:

iOS and Android devices

Corporate or team programs available for:

Business and government

Languages:

Video subtitles are available in over 30 languages.

Popular courses:

Use Coursera if:

You want access to the minds of the world’s top universities without having to pay for the costs of higher education.

You need a scheduled pace to keep you moving and motivated, rather than going at your own pace.

You would like to complete an online master’s degree.

Skillshare

source Skillshare

Skillshare is an online learning platform that offers over 20,000 classes, projects, and workshops. Its mission is “to provide high-quality, personalized learning to millions of students worldwide.”

Course categories:

Animation, design, illustration

Lifestyle

Business

Photo & Film

Writing

Pricing:

Free 30-day trial

Many classes are free to access

Monthly subscription plan, $19 per month

Annual subscription plan, from $8.25 per month. Need-based, small business, and student scholarships are available.

What you get:

Unlimited access to Skillshare’s entire class library

Offline access to classes

Learning tools: videos and projects

Discounts on creative services like Shutterstock, Adobe Premier Pro CC, and Squarespace for Annual subscribers

Teachers:

Experts in their field who create and manage the course

Apps available on:

iOS, Android and Apple TV devices

Corporate or team programs available for:

Academic and business

Languages:

Does not apply

Popular courses:

Use Skillshare if: