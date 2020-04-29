15 bestselling courses on CreativeLive are on sale starting at $15 — learn how to retouch images, photograph weddings, and effectively manage your time

source CreativeLive

E-learning poses an opportunity for cheap, impactful online learning in a way that makes sense for your schedule, budget, and interests.

CreativeLive is the go-to site for creatives with more than 1,500 classes taught by 650+ industry-leading experts covering topics such as photo and video, art and design, music and audio, crafts and makers, or money and life.

Classes start as low as $15, and you can buy and own them forever – just in case you need a refresher one day.

Below are 15 of the site’s bestselling courses.

Online classes and e-learning have become increasingly popular in the last few years – and for good reasons.

They’re cheap, impactful, and a step towards a better career and/or personal life that you can begin almost instantaneously.

You can take courses from Ivy Leagues at a fraction of the cost of attending, learn how to tailor a resume for new job opportunities, adapt to a shifting industry without heading back to a college campus, or skirt an existential crisis by learning a new skill at any point in your life.

In other words, online classes provide meaningful access to affordable education – you just have to commit to showing up (or, rather, logging on).

There are a plethora of computer and business classes on sites like Udemy, Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, and EdX, but creatives may find the most appealing classes at CreativeLive.

The site houses over 1,500 classes taught by 650+ industry-leading experts. The community includes over 10 million students and each class falls under one of five categories: photo and video, art and design, music and audio, craft and maker, or money and life. Ultimately, the classes are centered around making creativity a habit, be it for personal or professional use.

As a CreativeLive student, you can watch on-air broadcasts for free on five channels for 24-hours a day, or you can buy a class and own it for life with the option to watch, rewind, and access bonus materials whenever. This is particularly great for anyone looking to develop a hobby, since you may fall out of consistent practice and want to pick it up again later. As a whole, the site adds structure, insight, and timetables to an industry that can feel obscure and opaque to beginners, as well as provide walk-throughs of new advancements for veterans.

If you’re looking for a way to develop a creative habit, add industry know-how, or expand a creative business (many of which rely heavily upon the individual), then CreativeLive may be a tool worth considering.

Looking for more e-learning? Here are some of the best online classes you can take

Below are 15 of the most popular courses among CreativeLive students:

Descriptions provided by CreativeLive and edited for length.

Pricing and sales for photographers

In order to make money as a photographer, you have to know how to price, package, and sell your work. In this 3-day course, small business owner and award-winning portrait photographer Julia Kelleher will teach you how to create a strategic sales system – without relying on over-the-top, hard-selling sales techniques.

By the end of this course, you will know how to predict your sales averages, forecast growth, and go from thinking about the next single sale to thinking about the next year of sales.

Speedlights 101

This workshop will give you the confidence to incorporate small portable flash in your photography toolkit. From shooting receptions at weddings or adding drama in senior portraits, this workshop will include lots of live shooting examples that will help everything make sense. Once you start working with a portable flash, you’ll never understand how you lived without it.

Fundamentals of photography

As a photographer, you will need to master the technical basics of the camera and form an understanding of the types of equipment you need. The Fundamentals of Photography class will also teach something even more important (and crucial for success) – how to bring your creative vision to fruition.

Taught by seasoned photographer John Greengo, who specializes in outdoor and travel photography, the Fundamentals of Photography places emphasis on quality visuals and experiential learning. In this course, you’ll learn:

How to bring together the elements of manual mode to create an evocative image: shutter speed, aperture, and image composition.

How to choose the right gear and develop efficient workflow.

How to recognize and take advantage of beautiful natural light.

Posing for curvy women

Photographers are hired to capture portraits that accentuate the best features of their subjects. Fashion photographer Lindsay Adler will share techniques on how to photograph your full-figured and curvier clients by accentuating their lines and creating beautiful silhouettes.

This class will cover:

Styling suggestions for full-figured women including a bridal session.

Camera angles and posing techniques for the most flattering images.

Photoshop techniques to help highlight your curvy subject.

Lighting & posing large groups

If you’ve photographed groups before you know it can be a challenge. This class will answer your questions and cover the most important considerations to keep in mind for your next group session. You’ll learn depth of field, lens choice, posing, focus considerations, light modifiers, light position, and more.

Retouching for interior architectural photography

Images of architectural interiors present particular challenges for retouchers. In this class, architecture photographer Mike Kelley will show you how to use exposure blending, manual masking, advanced blemish removal, curve adjustments and other techniques to achieve stunning interior shots.

You’ll see how Mike overcomes extreme dynamic range, color casts from various sources and difficult perspective issues to create a professional interior architectural photograph.

Workflow, time management, and productivity for creatives

Fine artist, illustrator, and author Lisa Congdon has worked with over 75 clients around the world including MoMA, REI Co-op, Harvard University, Martha Stewart Living, Chronicle Books, and Random House Publishing, among many others.

In this class, she will teach you how to establish effective workflows and time management strategies that will streamline your processes and maximize creative work time.

Among other things, you will learn:

How to organize and implement a workflow system.

How to manage to-do lists effectively.

How to utilize time-blocking.

How to identify and manage the distractions that keep you from being productive.

The headshot

In this class, Peter Hurley, author of “The Headshot,” reveals his methodology for capturing amazing headshot portraits. Hurley spent the last two years formulating these unique concepts into his highly anticipated book and will demonstrate how his simple techniques can help bring the best out of every person you photograph. His “squinching” phenomenon has gone viral and continues to have people using his signature lower lid move every time they step foot in front of a camera.

Portraits under pressure

Victoria Will’s background as a photojournalist and celebrity photographer helped her develop techniques on editorial assignments to quickly connect with a subject. She’ll show you how to use your environment to capture a unique image that reflects the person in the portrait. She’ll also highlight how to quickly evaluate a less than perfect situation and make it work for you and your subject.

You’ll learn:

Techniques for choosing the light, process, and locations for a successful portrait.

How to build a rapport and utilize clear communication with your subjects.

How to set up a developed concept, as well as how to light on the fly.

Successful strategies for marketing yourself as a photographer and how to get your work in front of editors.

Adobe Photoshop mastery: retouch and restore

Photographs are among our most treasured possessions, but not every photo was shot under optimal conditions or preserved in an ideal way, which makes photo restoration a big business opportunity for skilled photographers and retouchers.

If you want to answer every, “can you fix it?” with a resounding “yes,” Adobe Photoshop mastery with Ben Willmore is the class for you.

You’ll learn how to tackle:

Advanced color correction and enhancement techniques.

Retouching and scratch removal strategies.

Detail enhancements.

Folds, scratch, mildew, ink, and water stain repairs.

Reconstruction of missing pieces such as torn corners and rips.

How to fix faded images and make skin tones more lifelike.

You’ll also learn what actions to take, the optimal order to perform them, and which tools are right for the job. Ben will share time-saving tips and offer insights on the corrections that create the biggest impact.

The magic of watercolor

Join Molly Murrah for a fun, 5-week watercolor class for beginners. Learn about color, papers, brushes, drawing, and composition, as well as many great painting techniques that will get you working and playing with watercolors. The class will cover lessons such as paint properties, understanding color, the color wheel, mixing colors, light and shadow, and more.

How to break the habit of self-doubt and build real confidence

Mel Robbins is the most booked female speaker in the world, a serial entrepreneur, and a best-selling author. She is one of the most sought-after motivational instructors trusted by global brands to design and deliver life-changing, interactive experiences that inspire change, challenge thinking, and accelerate personal and professional growth.

If you are plagued by imposter syndrome, suffer from anxiety or low self-esteem, or fall into the trap of self-pity that keeps you from seeing positive outcomes, you’re definitely not alone.

Mel will give you concrete, actionable advice and steps to overcome these problems and build the confidence to realize your dreams. After this class, you’ll better understand your patterns, what to do to break unhealthy habits, act with courage, self-compassion, and overcome self-doubt so you can get what you want out of life.

Color for designers: exploration, theory, & application

Our response to color comes from the place in our brain where trust, loyalty, behavior, and decision occur. Every successful project relies on a designer making smart choices about color.

In this class, Richard Mehl will give you a foundational understanding of color theory principles and demonstrate how to apply them. Richard has studied alongside design legends like Paul Rand, Bradbury Thompson, and Herbert Matter, and will share insights gleaned from 12 years of teaching and writing about color in design.

Richard takes an accessible approach to the serious study of color theory for designers. You’ll be exposed to a relevant series of ideas and skills by exploring a range of analog and digital projects.

Richard will discuss:

Color terminology and meaning.

How to view color in context.

Contrast grids and color illusion.

Tips for creating harmonious color palettes.

Exploring low-key portraiture

Learn how to shoot and retouch with shadows and dark tones in this class led by photographer Chris Knight. Students study how to maximize details in dark imagery through lighting and post-production. Chris will take you from concept through execution covering simple (yet effective) lighting techniques as well as tethering tips with Adobe Lightroom.

He’ll also discuss how to develop the raw image, as well as retouching tactics to make your image appear powerful and purposeful.

Wedding photography: capturing the story

The emotional and physical energy of weddings makes for good photography, but a wedding photographer does more than simple, passive documentation of the revelry. Great wedding photography immortalizes the story of the event by combining a mastery of technical skills in a highly dynamic environment, and the social skills to put people at ease and capture genuine moments.

Join Rocco Ancora and Ryan Schembri for this in-depth class on wedding photography and powerful storytelling. You’ll learn:

The fundamentals of shooting a wedding – lighting, exposure, and composition.

How to maximize the use of natural and artificial light to create the mood.

What to do once the wedding is over – image culling, album development, and sales.

This class places heavy emphasis on developing strong posing and direction techniques and deploying them in a natural, non-confrontational manner. Rocco and Ryan believe that the job of the wedding photographer is to understand the story of the evening and to document it as a journalist would, with technical confidence and the mind on storytelling. All levels of wedding photographers will benefit from this class.