Online platforms Shopee and Native set up their first Chinatown CNY festive street bazaar booths to engage youth, elderly and tourists

Shopee is one of the two online platforms that opened a booth at Chinatown’s Chinese New Year street bazaar. Singapore Press Holdings

Chinatown bustles – especially during the Chinese New Year period – as people walk down streets flanked by shops selling festive decorations, flowers and food.

This year, two local online platforms are taking part in Chinatown’s festive street bazaar for the first time.

E-commerce platform Shopee and online travel attractions booking platform Native have set up their own physical booths at the bazaar, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Their partnership with the event is to better attract visitors including youths, the elderly, locals and foreigners, as Philemon Loh – head of publicity and marketing in this year’s event organising committee – told ST.

According to ST, their partnership is in line with Singapore’s Smart Nation vision.

Shopee’s booth – which is along Smith Street – has been implemented so that visitors can learn how to shop on the Shopee app, which is now selling Chinese New Year necessities and goodies.

ST quoted Zhou Junjie, Shopee’s chief commercial officer, as saying: “CNY shopping is traditionally an offline experience. By injecting a fresh digital element into the traditionally cash-and-carry environment of a street bazaar, we hope to introduce technology to digitalise and elevate the classic bazaar experience.

“We also hope to reach out to all Singaporeans, including the older generation who usually turn up at the bazaar in droves, and introduce them to Shopee and online shopping.”

Native’s booth at Kreta Ayer Square provides instant information to tourists about local tour options. Tourists are also allowed to book day tours to Singapore landmarks curated along various themes such as food and history.

Co-founder of Native – Bryan Goh – told ST that the brand has been getting “huge exposure” by setting up a booth in Chinatown. Since the booth’s opening last Friday, the Native app has seen hundreds of downloads.

Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing was the guest of honour at the event’s official opening ceremony and street light-up on Sunday (Jan 20), accompanied by MP for Jalan Besar GRC Dr Lily Neo and Vincent Tan, chairman of the event’s organising committee.

Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) faculty and students who helped design this year’s light-up were also at the ceremony.

The festive street bazaar will run till Feb 4 and the street light-up will be continue till March 6.