31 online startups you may be surprised to know are available at Nordstrom

source Facebook/Outdoor Voices

Popular online startups like Casper and Dagne Dover are making their products more accessible by partnering with Nordstrom.

Their presence on Nordstrom means you can put them all in the same cart along with your buys from traditional brands, and you’ll benefit from Nordstrom’s free two-day shipping policy in most cases.

We found 31 great startups ranging from clothing to home goods that are now available on Nordstrom.

Though a popular business strategy for new startups today is to sell direct-to-consumer through their own websites, the practice often serves as a springboard for other retail opportunities, not an outright boycott.

Many online startups eventually find their way into popular retail stores that you’ve been shopping at for years. It’s another way to get their products in front of more eyes, plus it’s undeniably convenient to shop all your favorites at one site and enjoy free shipping and return perks.

Startups tend to be careful about the traditional retailers they do decide to partner with. They don’t want to dilute their brands and they want to reach the right types of customers. Understandably, Nordstrom, with its reputation for curated style and quality, is a popular retail partner for up-and-coming online startups.

On Nordstrom’s site, you can shop 31 brands that the internet has been buzzing about for the last few years. They tend towards clothing and shoes, but you’ll also find skin-care and home products.

Summersalt

Along with standbys like Aerie, new startups like Summersalt are also catching waves with their eye-catching styles and comfortable, supportive fits. Unlike trendy women’s swimsuits that you can only lounge in, Summersalt’s one-pieces and bikinis are both cute and functional, made for beach games, ocean swims, and more.

Senreve

The price of these beautiful bags can be difficult to swallow, but we’ve personally discovered they’re worth it – they’re distinctive, they come in attractive colors and finishes, and they can be worn many different ways (backpack, crossbody, tote). Inside, you’ll find plenty of organizational compartments for everything from your tech to your makeup essentials.

Amour Vert

Amour Vert – or “green love” in French – lives up to its name by making clothing sustainably. Pieces are made in limited quantities to reduce waste, and the company uses sustainable fabrics like organic cotton, merino wool, and Tencel. Plus, for every T-shirt purchased, it plants a tree in North America through American Forests, an organization working to reforest the region.

Revtown

When a new denim brand is founded by former Under Armour execs, you can rightly expect that the jeans will be comfortable and ready for any type of activity. Even better, they’re not expensive at all. All of Revtown’s jeans on Nordstrom cost just $79.

TomboyX

TomboyX was created with the mission of making underwear everyone regardless of size and gender could feel comfortable in. It adapts styles like trunks and boxer briefs for women’s bodies so that there’s a masculine aesthetic, without the design shortcomings of trunks and boxers.

Boll & Branch

Startups can hold their own against the big brands, too. Boll & Branch pulls ahead of companies like Patagonia and Nike in its use of organic Fair Trade Certified cotton, which results in more luxurious, soft, and durable sheets for a good night’s sleep.

Universal Standard

Though it probably shouldn’t be, Universal Standard’s approach to making clothing is revolutionary: All the clothing is available in sizes 00 through 40, and the styles are sophisticated and well-made. This type of “fashion freedom,” as the brand calls it, makes shoppers feel like they never have to compromise as they look for dresses, shirts, pants, and outerwear.

Hatch

Forget the unflattering sack dresses of days past. Hatch’s easygoing and stylish maternity clothes are nice enough that even people who aren’t pregnant want to wear them. The breathable and low-maintenance clothes can certainly be worn after pregnancy, so it doesn’t feel like you’re wasting money on something you’ll only wear for less than a year.

Caraa

Athleisure brand Caraa is one of our favorite bag brands, making the “everything bags” we stuff and tote to work, the gym, and on travels. We especially love the cloud-like bags made from ultra-soft and puffy nylon.

Frank And Oak

This Canadian startup has impressed us ever since we tried the style plan subscription available on its website. Nordstrom has a limited selection of the brand’s quality basics, but it’s a strong collection, featuring cozy pullovers and everyday button-ups.

LIVELY

If you don’t want to spend more than $35 for a good bra, look no further than Lively. It can be hard to feel confident in your skin if your bra is uncomfortable, but Lively nabs the comfort factor (even for much-maligned strapless bras) without sacrificing style.

MVMT

MVMT’s sleek watches look a lot more expensive than they are, but have no fear – you can get an automatic watch for $300 and other watches for even less. Grab a pair of its sunglasses to make a powerhouse pair of accessories.

Youth to the People

Spinach and kale go well in salads, smoothies, and according to startup Youth to the People, skin care products, too. These safe creams, cleansers, and masks containing powerful antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrients have been described as “a superfood smoothie for your skin.”

Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover handles all your bag needs – work tote, laptop bag, travel or gym bag – with the same poise and sophistication you hope to approach your busy schedule with. We’re continually impressed not only by the distinctive styles but also by their smart interior compartment organization.

Casper

While you can’t pick up a Casper mattress from Nordstrom, you can buy its surprisingly impressive bedding products or a small bed for your best friend. A good night’s rest relies on a number of factors, not only the mattress type, so don’t sleep (or do) on Casper’s sheets and duvet covers.

Bombas

We wear our Bombas socks whenever we can: to the gym, for hiking, or with our winter boots. That’s because they’re just the right thickness, they feel supportive, and they never slip down our legs or ankles.

Foreo

After trying many other facial cleansing devices, we always find ourselves returning to Foreo’s gentle yet highly effective silicone brush cleansers. They’re not cheap, but you’ll feel the difference in your skin after just one use, and we love that they stay powered for weeks (if not months) on a single charge.

Baggu

Baggu’s founder calls these cotton and ripstop nylon bags “simple, useful, and delightful.” Its famous tote bags are often used for activities like grocery shopping and laundry, but its other bags (backpacks, weekenders) are also practical options to shop.

Tommy John

“Do I really want to spend $30 on underwear?” you might ask yourself. The Insider Picks team’s unequivocal answer is yes, and you won’t regret it. You can’t go wrong with any of Tommy John’s innovative and comfortable fabrics, and now both men’s and women’s styles are available to shop at Nordstrom.

Outdoor Voices

Cult-favorite brand Outdoor Voices revolves around the concept of “Doing Things.” Sporting its distinctive color-blocked leggings and sports bras, you’ll always feel motivated to take this mantra to heart.

Birdies

The velvet, cushioned slippers from Birdies bring the warmth and comfort of indoor lounging to the city streets in a fashionable way. You can choose between slides and classic smoking slippers in a variety of colors and patterns.

Stance

Once the NBA’s official on-court sock, Stance is the rare brand that’s as beloved by athletes as it is by artists and rock musicians. Part of the reason has to be its bold, graphic prints that reveal a refusal to stick to the status quo. If you have enough socks in your drawer, its underwear is also worth checking out.

Native Union

Tech, while useful, can be written off as cold and impersonal. Native Union brings personality back to tech accessories like phone cases, charging cables, and charging hubs with its unique and modern designs.

Bonobos

As a direct-to-consumer startup that started early in the game, Bonobos offers the advantage of having many styles available at its traditional retail partners. From graphic print T-shirts and swim trunks to sport coats and tuxedos, you’ll be comfortably suited for any occasion in your life.

Sugarfina

Candy lovers should be familiar with Sugarfina, a playground of elevated treats for adults with sweet tooths (or is it sweet teeth?). It’s always coming out with fun collaborations and seasonal collections, which can often also be found at Nordstrom.

Greats

We’ve lusted after many a designer sneaker but have never been able to justify paying thousands of dollars for a pair. Thanks to Greats, we don’t have to. Its under-$300 sneakers combine premium Italian craftsmanship with classic, Brooklyn-inspired style.

Freshly Picked

Babies and toddlers nowadays are more stylish than I ever was at that age, and that’s thanks in part to the influence of Freshly Picked, a leather shoe company that grew out of a mom’s Etsy shop. The adorable moccasins are made from 100% genuine cowhide leather and they’re easy to pull on and off.

True & Co.

Part of a wave of new lingerie startups challenging Victoria’s Secret, True & Co. asked 6 million women what their perfect wireless bra looked like and delivered accordingly. The $49 True Body Wireless Bra is stretchy, seamless, and so light you might forget you’re wearing it.

Happy Socks

Happy Socks are socks that you actually want to peek out from under your pants. In fact, whole outfits could be styled around this small article of clothing. Because of their flashy patterns and bright colors, they’re highly giftable – for a loved one or yourself.

Thinx

Thinx makes innovative period-proof underwear that lets women carry on with their daily activities and workouts without a worry in the world. The super-absorbent underwear is even machine-washable.