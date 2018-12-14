15 online stores with free 2-day shipping for last-minute holiday gifts — and the delivery deadlines to know

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

It seems like you’ve been brainstorming what gifts you’re getting for everyone on your list for months. You’ve curated a Pinterest board of thoughtful products and your laptop is a mess of tabs of the gifts you need to remember to buy, but now Christmas is less than two weeks away and you haven’t bought one thing.

If you’re a last-minute shopper, you’re not alone.

A recent Hilton Honors study discovered that 50% of all shoppers wait until the last month before the holidays to get their gifting done, while an even more surprising 40% wait until the last week.

If you’re a member of that 40%, don’t lose hope – you can still get all of your holiday shopping done without giving up your procrastinating ways.

Plenty of online retailers are offering free two-day shipping that guarantees you’ll have your gifts by Christmas. We went through your favorite sites and found all of the important deadlines you need to know to make sure all of your gifts make it under the tree.

Read on for all of the shipping deadlines from some of your favorite online retailers, so you can get your gifts by Christmas:

Amazon:

December 18 is the last day for standard shipping (guaranteed arrival before December 25) and December 22 is the last day for Prime free two-day shipping. Shop amazon.com.

Bed Bath & Beyond:

Order by December 19, with free shipping on orders of $39 or more. Shop bedbathandbeyond.com.

Best Buy:

Best Buy is offering free shipping on everything, all season long. Order large home delivery items by December 19 and most other items by December 20 for guaranteed pre-Christmas delivery. Shop bestbuy.com.

Crate & Barrel:

December 19 (4 p.m. CT) is the last day to order for guaranteed delivery, many items ship free. Shop crateandbarrel.com.

J.Crew:

Today only, get free shipping on all orders. Shop jcrew.com.

Jet.com:

For a limited time, get free same- and next-day delivery on select gifts. Only available in select New York metro zip codes, on orders of $35 or more. Shop jet.com.

Lands’ End:

Get free shipping on orders over $50. Shop landsend.com.

L.L.Bean:

Order by December 21 (noon ET) and get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Shop llbean.com.

Nordstrom:

December 18 is the last day for free standard shipping (order by noon ET for pre-Christmas arrival). Shop nordstrom.com.

Sephora:

Order by December 20 (noon local time) and get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Shop sephora.com.

Target:

Through December 22, enjoy free shipping and returns on thousands of items with no minimum purchase required. Shop target.com.

The Home Depot:

Get free two-day delivery on thousands of items. Shop homedepot.com.

Walmart:

Free two-day shipping on millions of items, with a minimum $35 order. Shop walmart.com.

West Elm:

Order by December 20 (3 a.m. ET) and get free shipping on orders $29 and over. Shop westelm.com.

Williams-Sonoma: