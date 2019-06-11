Only 15% of Singapore employers are looking to hire in Q3 – but people in public admin and education are in luck

Released on June 11 (Tuesday), the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey report found that 77 per cent of respondents forecasted that there would be no changes to their payroll. The Straits Times

If you’ve been looking for a job, keep your eyes peeled for an opportunity in public admin and education because Singapore employers in the sector are looking to hire more people in the third quarter of 2019, a survey has found.

Released on June 11 (Tuesday), the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey report found that only 15 per cent of 664 employers across all sectors surveyed are looking to hire more people in Q3.

Around 77 per cent of respondents forecasted that there would be no changes to their payroll, while 3 per cent anticipated a decrease in staff numbers,and the remaining 5 per cent were unsure about their staffing activity in Q3.

The report also broke down by sector Singapore’s Q3 Net Employment Outlook – derived by taking the percentage of employers anticipating an increase in hiring activity, and subtracting from this the percentage of employers expecting to see a decrease in employment at their location.

Employers in the public administration and education sector reported the strongest Net Employment Outlook of +22 per cent, a 5 per cent jump from the previous quarter, ManpowerGroup said.

“The surge in hiring intentions in the public administration and education sector reflects the sector’s confidence in business prospects for the upcoming quarter,” country manager of ManpowerGroup Singapore, Linda Teo, said.

The sector that reported the second-highest hiring outlook was the services sector with +18 per cent.

This is followed by the transportation and utilities sector and the mining and construction sector, with anticipated positive workforce gains of +10 per cent and +9 per cent respectively.

The manufacturing and wholesale and retail trade sectors both reported a moderate +8 per cent hiring outlook, ManpowerGroup said.

Employers in the finance, insurance and real estate sector reported the weakest hiring intentions of +7 per cent.

ManpowerGroup

The group also said that while firms of all sizes were looking to hire in Q3, big companies had a much larger hiring outlook than small firms.

“Large employers report dynamic hiring plans with a booming outlook of +59 per cent, while the most cautious outlook of +4 per cent is reported by micro firms,” ManpowerGroup said in its statement.

When comparing Net Employment Outlook on a global scale, Singapore ranked 14th with an outlook of +12 per cent, which ManpowerGroup described as “relatively stable”.

However, out of eight countries in the Asia Pacific, Singapore’s outlook of +12 per cent was considered to be “weak”, along with New Zealand (+12 per cent) and China (+8 per cent).

“Employers in Singapore remain cautiously optimistic about their hiring plans in the midst of continued economic headwinds,” Teo said.

She added: “Companies are expected to continue hiring to fill gaps in their workforce, albeit at a slower pace as many employers anticipate the impact of the ongoing trade war between China and the US to spill over into the local economy.”

The country which reported the highest Net Employment Outlook both globally and regionally was Japan, with an outlook of +25 per cent. Taiwan ranked third globally and second in APAC with a reported outlook of +22 per cent.

