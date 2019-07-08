Only 4 in 10 Singaporeans feel safe on the road, and many think other road users are ‘impatient’ and ‘aggressive’: Survey

Less than 20 per cent of respondents described other road users positively with words such as “polite” and “gracious”. The Straits Times

Although Singapore has a reputation of being one of the safest countries in the world, that same description may not apply to its roads, a recent survey has revealed.

The survey conducted by the Traffic Police of 1,000 Singaporeans from various road user groups has found that only four in 10 respondents feel safe on the road.

Additionally, the findings released on Saturday (July 6) revealed that 40 per cent of respondents described themselves as feeling “stressed” on the road.

When respondents were asked to describe other road users, 62 per cent said that road users were “impatient”, and another 44 per cent described them as “aggressive”.

Other negative descriptors such as “discourteous” (39 per cent), “distracted” (26 per cent), and “entitled” (23 per cent), followed closely behind.

In comparison, less than 20 per cent of respondents described other road users positively with words such as “polite” and “gracious”.

When respondents were surveyed on their perceived personal level of safety and graciousness on the roads, respondents tend to rate themselves positively and other road users negatively.

The biggest divide in perceptions was found with personal mobility devices (PMD) users, of whom 80 per cent said they adhered to the speed limit on pathways and pavements.

In contrast, only two in 10 other road users felt that PMD users kept to the speed limits.

And while nearly nine in 10 PMD users said they would keep an eye out for pedestrians and cyclists when riding on shared pavements, only two in 10 other road users felt the same way.

The same pattern was observed for car drivers, of whom seven in 10 said they avoided tailgating, while another eight in 10 said they signalled early. In comparison, only three in 10 other road users said the same.

Perception gaps were also present for the other groups of road users, including elderly pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and parents with young children.

Only 40 per cent of respondents said that road users had become more gracious in the past three to five years, the survey revealed.

In response to the survey findings, the Traffic Police has urged all road users not to be complacent about road safety, and added that achieving and maintaining road safety requires collective public effort.

Additionally, the Traffic Police said that it would step up road safety engagement efforts to educate road users to exercise greater responsibility over their behaviour on the roads.

This includes the first-ever RoadSense Carnival launched on Saturday as part of Singapore Road Safety Month. The carnival, organised by the Traffic Police and Singapore Road Safety Council, aims to encourage road users to practise responsibility and graciousness to create a safer and more pleasant road user experience.

