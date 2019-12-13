Only one Malaysian critically injured in volcano eruption, none dead, Foreign Affairs Ministry clarifies

The victim – an Australian permanent resident currently warded in Christchurch Hospital – will be moved to Sydney for further treatment on Friday, pending a health evaluation. Michael Schade/Twiiter

Days after reports that two Malaysians had fallen victim to the recent volcanic eruption on New Zealand’s White Island on Dec 9, Malaysia’s Foreign Affairs ministry clarified on Thursday (Dec 12) that only one person had been critically injured, and no one had died.

“Wisma Putra received confirmation from the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade that only one Malaysian was affected by the White Island volcano eruption,” the ministry said on social media, referencing its earlier report that the individual was in critical condition.

The eruption of New Zealand’s most active volcano, Whakaari, had sent ash, volcanic rock, and scalding steam more than 12,000 feet into the air and onto tourists on the island, killing 16 (including eight people believed missing) and causing severe burns on 28, most of whom had been rushed to intensive care units in critical condition.

Confirmation of Malaysia’s victim count came hours after New Zealand military concluded a risky helicopter operation to recover the bodies of six deceased from Whakaari – which AFP reported was at risk of erupting a second time within the day.

Citing a press conference held by police on Tuesday morning, The Guardian previously reported that the nationalities of the 47 people on the island at the time of the explosion were: 24 Australians, nine Americans, five Kiwis, four Germans, two Britons, two Chinese and a Malaysian.

Wisma Putra said the sole Malaysian victim – an Australian permanent resident currently warded in Christchurch Hospital – would be moved to Sydney for further treatment on Friday (Dec 13), pending a health evaluation by officials.

