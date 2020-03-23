OnTheList Revolutionises The Luxury Retail Landscape With Members-Only Flash Sales Concept For The World’s Most Coveted Brands

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 March 2020 – Connecting fashion and lifestyle brands to its member shoppers, OnTheList — the pioneering concept of Members-Only Flash Sales is set to revolutionise the luxury retail landscape in Asia. Joining hands with international premium brands, fashion aficionados in Singapore can now enjoy accessible luxury at their fingertips with exclusive access to luxury brands at discounted prices.

Born out of a shared passion for fashion, luxury and good deals, co-founders and husband-and-wife duo Delphine Lefay and Diego Dultzin Lacoste first conceptualised the idea in 2016 while working in Hong Kong’s retail industry. Being at the forefront of a fast-paced fashion industry, they realised there was an absence of options for distributors and brands to clear old inventory occupying valuable warehouse space. As a result of the overproduction and excess inventory, products are either destroyed or incinerated.





Committed to providing an environmentally and financially sustainable option for brands to clear end-of-season items without compromising brand value, OnTheList appeals to both brand and consumer; acting as the middleman between members looking for affordable luxury lifestyle products and brands that are looking to sell off past season items. The result is a win-win solution for all, with members gaining access to authentic and quality products with the promise of being the best deal in town.





As part of a quiet revolution to the widely-known fashion problem, OnTheList has been actively minimising the fashion surplus and damage to the environment one flash sale event at a time. Commenting on the success of the flash sale concept in Singapore, Diego Dultzin Lacoste, Co-founder and Chief Financial Officer, OnTheList said “The support here in Singapore has really been amazing, not only from the growth in membership numbers but also with our luxury brand partners who share the same vision with us. We’re always so thrilled to see OnTheList members in Singapore get excited about our next flash sale event — and as trend-setters in the region who also love their deals and discounts, talk about a match made in luxury shopping heaven!”

Having worked with over 500 partner brands and official distributors in the region, OnTheList flash sales offer both men and women’s clothing, along with a range of shoes and accessories. Not limited to fashion items, OnTheList offers the ultimate lifestyle shopping experience with different brand partners each week — from lifestyle products to beauty, wine and more. OnTheList also works very closely with brand partners and adheres strictly to their guidelines to ensure their brand values are not compromised.

With great deals combined with a robust level of luxury brand partners, members in Singapore can look forward to the ultimate omni-channel shopping experience at OnTheList, both in-store and through their online platform.

How OnTheList Works

Members of OnTheList are notified of the featuring brand for the next Flash Sale via email, mobile app, website and social media platforms. During the Flash Sale event, members can buy past season’s products from well-known brands with an average of 75% markdown of the retail price. Customers are assured of the authenticity and proper authorisation of their purchases as OnTheList works directly with brands and distributors.

1. Sign up for a free membership (www.onthelist.sg)

2. Members will receive a personalised barcode via email or OnTheList app

3. Members gain access to the sales venue by presenting their personal barcode at the entrance

4. Sales are held over a short time frame of three to four days

Customers can also choose to register for Premium Membership with additional benefits and privileges at Flash Sale events including early access to in-store and online flash sales, priority queue, higher reward point system, birthday vouchers and more.

OnTheList currently caters to 250,000 members across Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing and Taiwan, including 20,000 members in Singapore.

Come April 2020, OnTheList will be taking their concept to a permanent space with the opening of its first showroom at 30 Raffles Place, Change Alley Mall. For more information, visit www.onthelist.sg or follow OnTheList on Facebook, Instagram and Telegram.





For more information, visit www.onthelist.sg

Availability in Singapore

OnTheList is available online, and in-store.

OnTheList App is available on iOS (App Store) and Android (Google Play).