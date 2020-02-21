Pixar’s new movie ‘Onward’ is an emotional gut punch that will definitely leave audiences in tears

caption Chris Pratt and Tom Holland go on a “Dungeons & Dragons”-like adventure in “Onward.” source Disney/Pixar

Warning: There are minor spoilers ahead for “Onward.”

Pixar’s 22nd movie will make you cry because of its personal connection to director Dan Scanlon.

If you grew up with a single parent or have lost a father, this one will probably hit you the hardest.

“Onward” isn’t Pixar’s best, but it is one of studio’s most personal. It’s on par with Scanlon’s last film, “Monsters University.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Break out the tissues. Pixar is probably going to make you cry all over again with its next film, “Onward.”

If the trailers and marketing didn’t win you over, then the personal story behind it will certainly make you a believer. At the least, it will make you emotional.

On Ian’s (Tom Holland) 16th birthday, he and his brother Barley (Chris Pratt) are gifted with a staff and spell from their late father which will allow them to bring him back to life for one day.

When the spell doesn’t go as planned, the brothers are stuck with half of their dad. The two realize they need to put aside their differences and work together on a quest to complete the spell for the chance to see their father again before time runs out.

Though the premise may sound a bit silly, Pixar delivers a story about loss, growing from it, and moving forward. If you grew up without a father or were raised by a single parent, this film will resonate with you the most and leave you in tears.

What to know: ‘Onward’ is inspired by director Dan Scanlon’s own loss

caption “Onward” is inspired by director Dan Scanlon’s personal relationship with his brother. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Scanlon (“Monsters University”) and the Pixar team have been working on the film for the past six years. He opened my screening to share the story is inspired by the death of his father when he was only 1 year old and how he’s always been a mystery to him and his brother. The two were given a tape from 1970 with their father saying the words “hello” and “goodbye.” That tape is alluded to in the film.

In addition to Holland and Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer lend their voices to the film. Pixar’s lucky charm, John Ratzenberger, voices an officer in the film as well.

How much is this going to make me cry?

caption Brothers Ian and Barley are going to make you tear up. source Disney/Pixar

You’re not going to cry as hard as you did during that montage in “Up” and the film won’t leave you sobbing like the time you thought Woody and his friends were toast in “Toy Story 3.”

“Onward” isn’t Pixar’s biggest tearjerker, but expect to find yourself tearing up a bit throughout. You’ll be more emotional if you know Scanlon’s personal connection to the film or if you grew up losing a loved one.

What’s hot: Holland and Pratt’s performances and a heartfelt story that will move you to tears

I wasn’t sure what to expect going into “Onward.” The animated characters never felt quite Pixar-like and the trailers about two brothers walking around with half a man looked a little scary for kids.

caption The pants-only dad provides a lot of laughter throughout “Onward.” source Disney/Pixar

But it works.

Much of that is because of the believable relationship between Ian and Barley. Holland’s lovable charm comes across through Ian’s slightly awkward and anxious teenager who’s trying to push himself to be braver and bolder like the legendary father he’s heard so much about his entire life. Barley is his complete opposite. The 19-year-old is a bit loud, has some boundary issues, and is taking a gap year to try and sort out life.

caption Ian, a shy high schooler, has a bit of a tough time fitting in at school. source Disney/Pixar

Louis-Dreyfus and Spencer are fine here as Ian and Barley’s mother and a manticore who team up to track down the boys when they run off. If you’re young, you’ll probably be more invested in the brother’s quest to see their father.

Pixar cleverly uses the father’s bottom half to deliver some key comedic moments with a biker gang of sprites and a run-in with cops. But the father’s precarious situation is also used to deliver tender moments between the boys and their dad despite his inability to speak.

caption Get us some plush of these sprites stat. source Disney/Pixar

If you’ve ever played an RPG (role-playing game), an imaginary game called “Quests of Yore” offers nods to the likes of “Dungeons & Dragons” as Ian learns how to use spells with the help of his magic-obsessed brother. (If you’re wondering, Pixar artists actually developed “Quests of Yore” as a functioning game.) “D&D” fans should get a kick out of a nod to a specific monster.

caption Ian gains confidence throughout the film with the help of his older bro. source Disney/Pixar

The animation, specifically of Barley’s van, Guinevere, sticks out. It looks like they inserted a very realistic van into the animated film. Take a close look at its tires and the paint job when it’s on-screen.

caption I couldn’t stop staring at how realistic the van looked in several scenes. source Disney/Pixar

What’s not: It feels like some ideas were left on the cutting room floor or were nixed

caption This film still makes you think Ian’s pet Blazey is a big part of the film. He’s not. source Disney/Pixar

There aren’t many complaints here, rather a few observations.

As far as the trailers go, the film never felt Pixar-esque. Some of the character designs, particularly some elves and unicorns, feel a bit like something from another studio.

Disney is great at creating characters it can sell – in stores, in theme parks, and online. There’s nothing appealing about the film’s unicorns, which serve as little more than a gag in the film. They’re shown as wild animals similar to raccoons who eat garbage and dumpster dive. They’re being sold as toys that come with trash cans and green garbage goo.

caption These are the unicorns that appear in “Onward” and are currently being sold in Disney Stores and shopDisney. source Pixar

The minimal use of the unicorns and a family pet, Blazey, who’s seen on posters for the film, made me wonder if the characters ever had larger roles that were slimmed down or nixed.

caption Blazey seems cute, but you never learn much about him. He’s a small dragon resembling Mushu from “Mulan,” but with a green coloring. He’s briefly shown early and late in the film. source Pixar

I half expected Blazey to go on the adventure with the brothers, but that’s not the case. So I was surprised by a Disney plush centered around the character when you’re never given the time to form an emotional attachment to him in the film the way you do with a pair of legs. Maybe the filmmakers thought he resembled a green version of Mushu from “Mulan” a bit too much.

I also thought trailers and marketing should have leaned into the film’s personal inspiration more to show why this story was chosen as Pixar’s 22nd film. When I polled some friends (25-30 age range) about the film, they said the marketing didn’t do much for them, but it was a Pixar flick, so it was probably going to be a good time.

Otherwise, the movie’s pretty standard cookie-cutter plot prevents it from becoming one of Pixar’s best. Yes, the emotional pull is there. But some things seem to come too easily to Ian, as though he’s checking boxes off of a to-do list throughout the film.

Overall: Take the family to see this one and don’t forget the tissues

caption Pixar delivers a sweet movie about appreciating the family you have. source Disney/Pixar

When has Pixar steered you wrong? (OK, other than “Cars 2” and “The Good Dinosaur.”)

“Onward” isn’t Pixar’s best film, but it’s one of its most personal. The film will have you in your feelings like “Inside Out,” but has the joyful spirit of Scanlon’s last Pixar film “Monsters University.” At its core, it’s a love letter to those you’ve lost too early in life and the bond between close siblings.

See it with your little ones or with a sister or brother you look up to or one you’d do anything for. Don’t forget to bring the tissues.

Grade: B

“Onward” is in theaters on Friday, March 6. You can watch a trailer below.