‘The fairways are faster than the greens’ — Conditions at the Open Championship could make for one of the wildest majors in recent memory

caption With Scotland in the midst of a drought, conditions at the Open Championship could make for quite an interesting tournament. source Francois Nel/Getty Images

The 2018 Open Championship is shaping up to be quite an event.

While links golf is always compelling, with daunting bunkers, tall grass, and crosswinds causing trouble for the best players in the world, there’s another factor this year that should make for an unforgettable tournament – the Carnoustie Golf Links are apparently burnt to a crisp, and running extremely fast.

“The fairways are faster than the greens,” said Tiger Woods, who will be making his 20th appearance at the Open Championship.

The conditions are due to a draught in Scotland that have left the fairways unwatered while the greens remain maintained. As a result, the fairways are springboards and will add even more intrigue to what is already one of the most mentally taxing tournaments in golf.

A quick look at images coming out of Carnoustie ahead of the Open Championship make it clear that conditions will be dry and burnt.

source Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Alex Noren showed just how wild conditions were at the course, posting a video to Instagram of him bouncing a ball off the tight turf.

With the fairways serving as a springboard, expect to see a lot of long shots this weekend.

Just hit one 427 on 18 @TheOpen .. Guys would be hitting it in the burn in front of green 450+.. Carnoustie is baked out but greens are pure.. Never seen an Open this firm.. Will be an awesome week if it stays like this.. pic.twitter.com/AUXyPGF4iu — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) July 14, 2018

Brandt Snedeker, whose average driving distance of 291 yards ranks 135th on the tour, is apparently hitting 400 yard bombs thanks to the conditions.

The fast fairways essentially shorten the course, but add a new challenge for players trying to reach the greens – calculating just how far their shots will carry off the tee.

Since the dry fairways turn so-so drivers into huge hitters, those who already send missiles off the tee will have even more opportunity.

This is @DJohnsonPGA on the 513 yard par five 14th at Carnoustie. He hit driver-wedge to the green. Yesterday he hit a drive into the burn on 18 which is 473 yds from the tee. The course is brown, baked out and fast for @TheOpen. pic.twitter.com/O4PfmKg88l — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) July 15, 2018

Dustin Johnson ranks 10th in the PGA in driving distance, with an average of over 310 yards. In practice rounds, he reportedly hit his tee shot almost 500 yards on the par five 14th to set up a wedge to the green.

If Johnson is in the hunt late and needs to pick up a few strokes fast, driving the green will not be out of the question on more than one hole.

That said, due to the difficulties that links golf present, some players may opt to stick to irons on most holes.

source Harry How/Getty Images

Iron play is always important at the Open Championship, where winds can play with the ball as it lingers in the air.

For those that opt to skip the driver altogether, massive shots are still there for the taking – Woods reportedly hit a 333-yard shot with his three iron off the 18th tee.

Tommy Fleetwood, who holds the course record at Carnoustie at 63, also said conditions were unlike he had ever seen at the course.

source Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

“It is a completely different course,” said Fleetwood, who set the course record last year with an impressive bogey-free performance.

“I played yesterday, just I’ve never played it this firm or fast. Shots that you’ve hit have literally no relevance for a lot of it. It was definitely apparent that the difficulties this week are probably going to be putting it in play and hitting it in the fairways and go from there.”

Jon Rahm also had some thoughts on the unconventional conditions that Carnoustie presented.

source Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

“It wasn’t until I got to my hotel room when I looked out and said, ‘This is baked. This is brown,'” Rahm said. “I’m just glad they water the greens.”

He continued, “But I think with this year’s setup – the lack of rain, the fairways being firm, the fescue not being thick at all – it almost seems like a completely different golf course from what I’m used to hearing.”

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy acknowledged the difficulties the course presented, noting that control would be key.

source Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

“The golf course is playing so firm and fast,” said McIlroy. “The risk of hitting the driver on some holes is not having full control of your ball if it does run into the rough.”

“But either side of the fairway there are five to 10 yards where the rough is not too bad. If it does go in the rough, you’re still able to get some control and then you’re trying to land the ball on the front edge and get it trundling on to the green.”

Basically you can expect an Open Championship unlike any in recent memory.

source Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The Open Championship always presents a unique challenge to golfers, but this year things should be especially interesting.

With the regular obstacles of links golf still in play, compounded by dry conditions that are causing the ball to run forever, there are many different ways to attack the course, and thus plenty of variance in strategy.

Huge hitters will have opportunities to push the limits of their drivers, while those sticking to stingers should still be able to get within range of attacking the pin.

Expect to see every sort of golf shot attempted this weekend – just don’t expect to see a lot of green on the course.

Now check out our sleeper picks to take home the Claret Jug this weekend.