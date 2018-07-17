The Open Championship 2018: 12 golfers with the best odds to win the Claret Jug this weekend

caption Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods are amongst the favorites in Las Vegas to win the Claret Jug at Carnoustie Golf Links this year. source Harry How/Getty Images

Golf’s oldest major tees off this weekend as the best in the world head to Scotland to compete for the Claret Jug at Carnoustie Golf Links in the 2018 Open Championship.

While the U.S. Open was an exceedingly difficult course this year, with breakneck-paced greens and narrow fairways forcing some of the coolest heads in golf to go on tilt momentarily, links golf presents a whole new set of challenges to the players this weekend.

Hard, sunburned fairways and high winds leave the likes of Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy to reconsider their booming drives in favor of powerful, low finesse shots that can skip their way to the greens.

It’s anyone’s tournament to win, but Las Vegas has established a few players as betting favorites for those looking to put a bit of action down on the event. Take a closer look below at the top 12 golfers Las Vegas expects to lift the Claret Jug this year. All lines are courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

Dustin Johnson

source Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Current odds: 12/1

World Ranking: No. 1

Best Open finish: T2 – 2011

One thing to know: As the top-ranked player in the world, it’s tough to call Dustin Johnson a bad bet, but with longer odds available elsewhere in the field and the Open being such an unpredictable tournament, there might be better value available elsewhere.

Rory McIlroy

source Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Current odds: 16/1

World Ranking: No. 8

Best Open finish: Win – 2014

One thing to know: With top-five finishes at the previous two Open Championships, McIlroy will likely at least be in the running on moving day.

Rickie Fowler

source Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Current odds: 16/1

World Ranking: No. 7

Best Open finish: T2 – 2014

One thing to know: Rickie Fowler is consistently one of the most popular bets to win at big tournaments – after top-three finishes at every major, the betting public has long been ready for him to finally break through.

Justin Rose

source Stuart Franklin/Getty

Current odds: 16/1

World Ranking: No. 3

Best Open finish: T4 – 1998

One thing to know: Justin Rose doesn’t have a great history at the Open Championship – his best finish came 20 years ago when he was low amateur at the event. But having finished in the top 10 of his past four events, Rose is in as good form as you can hope for heading into a major.

Jordan Spieth

source Gregory Shamus/Getty

Current odds: 20/1

World Ranking: No. 6

Best Open finish: Win – 2017

One thing to know: After last year’s incredible final-round performance that saw Jordan Spieth find lines most golfers couldn’t even dream up, he once again is a favorite to repeat at the Open Championship in 2018.

Justin Thomas

source Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Current odds: 20/1

World Ranking: No. 2

Best Open finish: T53 – 2016

One thing to know: Few players in golf can claim a better 12-month streak than the one Justin Thomas is currently on, with four wins, including a major, since last August.

Tommy Fleetwood

source Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Current odds: 20/1

World Ranking: No. 10

Best Open finish: T27 – 2017

One thing to know: Tommy Fleetwood has been knocking on the door of a major breakthrough this year. After his impressive showing at the U.S. Open, the Open Championship could be where he makes his mark.

Brooks Koepka

source Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Current odds: 20/1

World Ranking: No. 4

Best Open finish: T6 – 2017

One thing to know: Brooks Koepka hasn’t finished lower than tied for 13th at a major since 2016, including just becoming a repeat champion at the U.S. Open earlier this season.

Jon Rahm

source Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Current odds: 20/1

World Ranking: No. 5

Best Open finish: T44 – 2017

One thing to know: Jon Rahm’s overpowering style isn’t a perfect fit for links golf, but he’s far from a one-trick pony and could very well be in the mix on Sunday.

Jason Day

source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Current odds: 25/1

World Ranking: No. 9

Best Open finish: T4 – 2015

One thing to know: Jason Day already has two wins and two other top-five finishes in 2018. If he can stay in the mix through the first two rounds, don’t be surprised to see his name on the rise on Sunday.

Henrik Stenson

source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Current odds: 25/1

World Ranking: No. 17

Best Open finish: Win – 2016

One thing to know: With a game and a mindset well-suited for the Open, Henrik Stenson is a name to watch to make a run at the leaderboard – his final round 63 back in 2016 was one of the most impressive finishes in recent major history.

Tiger Woods

source Harry How/Getty Images

Current odds: 25/1

World Ranking: No. 71

Best Open finish: Win – 2000, 2005, 2006

One thing to know: The return of Tiger Woods has been one of the most compelling stories to follow in golf so far this season, and after finishing tied for fourth three weeks ago at the Quicken Loans National, he looks in fine form to make a splash this weekend.

Now check out where every baseball team stands at the midway point of the season.