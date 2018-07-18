13 sleeper picks to win at the Open Championship this weekend

caption Phil Mickelson is amongst the golfers with longer odds to win the Open Championship this weekend — these are the golfers that have a chance to lift the Claret Jug over the favorites. source Harry How/Getty Images

This weekend Carnoustie Golf Links hosts the 2018 Open Championship, inviting the best golfers from around the world to Scotland to compete on the links.

While the top of the field is packed with talented players like Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, and Rickie Fowler that Las Vegas has deemed the favorites to win the tournament, the best value bets are found amongst those with longer odds.

Links golf can cause problems that shake up a leaderboard with one missed shot, and as long as a player can stay out of trouble and navigate the course, the Claret Jug is anybody’s to win.

Below are some of the best sleeper picks for bettors looking to find solid value amongst the Open Championship field this weekend. Ranging from odds of 30/1 to 200/1, you can win a lot with just a little if you pick the right player to cut through the competition this year. All lines are courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

Sergio Garcia

source Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Current odds: 30/1

World Ranking: No. 19

Best Open finish: 2nd/T2 – 2007, 2014

One thing to know: Sergio lost in a playoff to Padraig Harrington the last time Carnoustie Golf Links hosted the Open. His game fits the course and he’s had success here before.

Marc Leishman

source Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Current odds: 40/1

World Ranking: No. 18

Best Open finish: T2 – 2015

One thing to know: With an unmatched ability to strike powerful, low shots that navigate their way to safety, there’s likely not a player in the field whose game is better suited for links golf.

Hideki Matsuyama

source Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Current odds: 40/1

World Ranking: No. 16

Best Open finish: T6 – 2013

One thing to know: With seven straight top-20 finishes at majors dating back to 2016, there are few players more consistent on the big stage than Hideki Matsuyama. If he can string his best rounds together, he could contend for the top of the leaderboard.

Phil Mickelson

source Harry How/Getty Images

Current odds: 50/1

World Ranking: No. 20

Best Open finish: Win – 2013

One thing to know: Mickelson made the wrong kind of headlines with his meltdown at the U.S. Open, but he has a far friendlier relationship with the Open Championship, and with his wild shot-making ability, could easily contend for another Claret Jug.

Ian Poulter

source Harry How/Getty Images

Current odds: 50/1

World Ranking: No. 29

Best Open finish: 2nd – 2008

One thing to know: As a member of the European Tour as well as the PGA, Ian Poulter is no stranger to links golf. He’s a fine pick for a flyer, as European players have had more success at the Open Championship than any other major.

Tony Finau

source Michael Owens/Getty Images

Current odds: 60/1

World Ranking: No. 31

Best Open finish: T18 – 2016

One thing to know: Tony Finau is having himself quite a season. After twisting his ankle just before the Masters, Finau bounced back to finish tied for 10th, and followed that up with a fifth-place finish at the U.S. Open. Can he keep his success at majors rolling?

Bryson DeChambeau

source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Current odds: 60/1

World Ranking: No. 22

Best Open finish: Cut – 2017

One thing to know: Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most talented young players on the tour, and will certainly be competing for majors soon if not this weekend. Once he wins one, his odds in the future will plummet, so 60/1 might be a steal looking back.

Russell Knox

source Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Current odds: 60/1

World Ranking: No. 49

Best Open finish: T30 – 2016

One thing to know: The Scotsman will be playing with home field advantage and is just two weeks removed from a win at the Irish Open. At 60/1 he’s a fine value to be in the mix on Sunday.

Lee Westwood

source Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Current odds: 80/1

World Ranking: No. 112

Best Open finish: 2nd – 2010

One thing to know: He may be past his prime, but Lee Westwood is a proven links player that should be able to handle the conditions this weekend.

Xander Schauffele

source Rob Carr/Getty Images

Current odds: 80/1

World Ranking: No. 24

Best Open finish: T20 – 2017

One thing to know: Another young player due to break through with a major win at some point in his career, Xander Schauffele is a fun long-shot bet this weekend. His recent sixth-place finish at the U.S. Open proves he’s up to a daunting course, and he tied for 20th at the Open last year.

Charley Hoffman

source Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Current odds: 125/1

World Ranking: No. 34

Best Open finish: T20 – 2017

One thing to know: Now come the real long shots. Charley Hoffman might not be a world-beater, but he played well at the Scottish Open last weekend and at 125/1 is likely a value.

Matthew Southgate

source Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Current odds: 150/1

World Ranking: No. 159

Best Open finish: T6 – 2017

One thing to know: Matthew Southgate finished tied for 12th at the Open in 2016 and followed it up by finishing tied for sixth in 2017. If you’re betting long shots, there’s certainly worse options.

Padraig Harrington

source Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Current odds: 200/1

World Ranking: No. 298

Best Open finish: Win – 2007, 2008

One thing to know: He’s certainly a long shot, but at 200/1 odds, why not put a few bucks down on the man who won the tournament last time it was held at Carnoustie Golf Links? There’s no doubt he can play the course in pressure situations.

