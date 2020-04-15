- source
Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.
-
Airline stocks are set to surge after the ‘big 4’ accepted more than $15 billion in government bailouts. Delta, American, United, and Southwest expect to receive payroll support from the US Treasury.
-
Legendary emerging markets investor Mark Mobius warned that stocks could see a ‘double bottom’ as the coronavirus lockdown tanks the US economy. “I don’t think we’re at the absolute bottom yet because the implications of this shutdown are incredible,” Mobius said.
-
Burger King’s ‘plant-based’ Whopper ads are banned in Britain for being misleading. The UK’s advertising regulator found Burger King falsely promoted a vegan-friendly product which is unsuitable for vegans and vegetarians.
-
The US government is in talks with AI startup Onfido to roll out immunity passports for those recovered from COVID-19. A floated immunity passport would “include test results tied to a person’s identity.”
-
Ukraine ready to ban wheat exports if necessary. The Eastern European country is ready to ban wheat exports if sales exceed limits agreed with traders.
-
Aramco offers struggling refiners sweeter terms for crude. It has offered oil refineries in Asia and Europe the option todefer=”defer”payments for crude cargo deliveries by up to 90 days as plants struggle with shrinking demand.
-
UnitedHealth first-quarter profit falls 2.5%. Total revenue rose to $64.42 billion from $60.31 billion.
-
Stocks are down. In Europe, Germany’s DAX fell 2%, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 2.1%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 fell 2%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2%, and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.5%. In the US, futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq fell between 1.4% and 1.9%.
-
Earnings keep coming. Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are two highlights.
-
On the data docket today. MBA Mortgage Applications and the Fed’s Beige Book will be released.