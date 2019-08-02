source Reuters / Lucas Jackson

Here is what you need to know.

1. Global stocks are tanking after Trump tweeted that he would place another round of tariffs on Chinese goods. One analyst wrote “Trump kicks markets in the gut with latest tariff threat.”

2. US farmers are slamming Trump – saying ‘trade policy is not a game’ and China tariffs will plague ranchers for ‘decades’. US soybean and hog exports have been declining for months.

3. After announcing their Q2 earnings on Thursday, Barclays also said that 3000 jobs had been culled from the bank. The British bank said that employees had been made redundant or were not replaced after being let go.

4. Jeff Bezos just sold $1.8 billion worth of Amazon shares, while MacKenzie Bezos is now the third richest woman in the world. With 19.7 million shares, MacKenzie Bezos now holds a 4% stake in Amazon, worth $37 billion.

5. Japanese car makers reported mixed earnings results. Honda reported a 16% fall in profits while Toyota posts 8.7% rise in first-quarter operating profit, boosted by better sales

6. A former Japan central banker warns Facebook’s Libra may undermine monetary policy. Global policymakers have raised alarm over Facebook Inc’s plan to issue Libra, concerned that the tech giant’s ambitions for a new global cryptocurrency may weaken their control over monetary and banking policies.

7. A leaked UK government document warns of ‘food shortages,’ ‘consumer panic’ and ‘people smuggling’ in the event of no-deal Brexit.

8. Global stocks are crashing today. US futures are sliding, with the S&P 500 (-0.4%) down as was the Nasdaq (-0.7%). Europe plummeted on open with the Dax (-2.6%) and Euro Stoxx 50 (-2.6%) down considerably. In Asia markets closed poorly with the Nikkei 225 (-2.2%), Shanghai Composite (-1.4%) and the Hang Seng (-2.4%) all falling.

9. Earnings season continues with more bumper earnings. Today Berkshire Hathaway, ExxonMobil and Chevron all release their Q2 reports.

10. There is lots of data in the docket today about personal earnings. Hourly earnings are out as well as Nonfarm Payrolls.