1. Trump just said China wants to restart trade talks – and relieved traders are pushing markets higher. Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France said on Monday that China has contacted US officials to seek renewed discussions about the trade war.

2. Nearly 100 companies are moving to the Netherlands ahead of Brexit. A Dutch government agency said on Monday that another 325 companies worried about losing access to the European market are also considering a move.

3. Tense meetings, protesters, and a surprise arrival: 7 photos show just how the first days of the G7 Summit played out.

4. Bernie Sanders tells voters in Kentucky that America needs to support coal workers while fighting climate change. It’s possible to help coal miners and help combat climate change, he reportedly said.

5. Brazil’s climate change skeptic government says warnings about the fires consuming the Amazon are ‘sensationalist,’ ‘hysterical,’ and ‘misleading.’ But still, warplanes are dumping water on the Amazon as the Brazil military begins fighting the fires.

6. Trump just said he hopes he doesn’t have to consider tariffs on German cars.

7. It’s getting really difficult to see how WeWork will ever be profitable.

8. US stocks are set to rally today. US futures are up with the S&P 500 (+0.6%) and Nasdaq (+1.1%) both rising. Europe was also up, with the Dax (+0.5%) and Euro Stoxx 50 (+0.6%) both rising. Asia plunged, with the Nikkei 225 (-2.2%), Shanghai Composite (-1.2%) and Hang Seng (-1.9%) all tumbling on the close. UK markets are closed for a bank holiday.

9. Earnings season continues. Today’s highlights are Lululemon and Anta.

10. Economic data out later includes reports on durable goods orders and manufacturing.