1. Asia falls while global stocks gain amid ‘ominous’ trade-war jitters and shock central-bank easing. Both New Zealand and India’s central banks cut rates further than analysts expectations.

2.The owner of 8chan is being summoned to testify before Congress on its link to mass shootings, but no one seems to have his mailing address. The letter comes in the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas in which the suspect is believed to have posted a manifesto on 8chan prior to the attack.

3. Ray Dalio calls for investors to back China or miss out on the next global empire. The hedge-fund manager views China as a competitor to the US, and says investors should have “bets on both horses in the race.”

4. SoftBank smashed profit forecasts ahead of its $100 billion fund launch. Soft Bank more than tripled net profits to a record $10.6 billion.

5. German industrial output fell more than expected in June, driven by weaker production of intermediate and capital goods, data showed on Wednesday, adding to signs that Europe’s biggest economy contracted in the second quarter. Industrial output dropped by 1.5% on the month – a far steeper decline than the 0.4% fall that had been forecast

6. Naomi Osaka is already the second highest-paid woman in sport, second only to Serena Williams. Osaka earned a total of $24.3 million over the last year, according to Forbes.

7. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez partied with Lloyd Blankfein and model Karlie Kloss on board billionaire David Geffen’s superyacht. The 76-year-old entertainment mogul, David Geffen, is known for cruising the high seas with celebrity guests on his 453-foot megayacht, Rising Sun.

8. Global stocks were mixed today. US futures are rising, with the S&P 500 (+0.4%) and Nasdaq (+0.6%) nudging up. European stocks were rallying, with the Dax (+1.4%) up as was Euro Stoxx 50 (+1.3%.) Asian stocks slid on close. The Nikkei 225 (-0.3%), Shanghai composite (-0.3%) were sliding on close and the Hang Seng (+0.1%) up marginally.

9. There are some interesting earnings out later. CVS has their Q2 earnings out, as does ride sharing ap Lyft.

10. There’s lots of data in the docket today. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will speak, and there is data on MBA mortgage applications.