Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.

1. Global stocks climb on China tariffs cuts, US jobs data, and Wuhan coronavirus vaccine hopes. “The economic threat of the coronavirus has probably been overblown,” one analyst said.

2. Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff seeks compassionate release from prison due to terminal kidney failure. The 81-year-old has so far served 11 years of his sentence.

3. We spoke to a Robinhood trader who says he made a 1,300% return from Tesla’s stock rally. Here’s how he did it. “Anything beyond $900 for Tesla is purely speculative, as their financials can’t legitimately back a valuation that high yet,” the Reddit user said.

4. Reddit trader claims $4.3 million gain on Tesla stock spike. A $125,000 investment was worth $4.3 million at the time of the user’s screenshot on Tuesday.

5. Twitter tops expectations with first $1 billion quarterly revenue, but outlook lags. The social-media giant beat user growth estimates, but reported net income below forecasts.

6. Huawei takes legal action against Verizon for alleged patent infringements. The Chinese telecoms titan claims it contacted the US carrier early last year to discuss the need for licensing its patents.

7. Fiat Chrysler’s Q4 earnings meet Wall Street expectations, stock moves up 3% pre-market. The automaker benefited from a strong North American business and better results in Latin America.

8. Nintendo Switch shipments to Japan will be delayed by the coronavirus. The Japanese video-game titan said delays were “inevitable” for certain console accessories and games.

9. Data is trickling out. Figures for jobless claims and productivity are the highlights.

10. Some key earnings are coming out. Uber, Activision Blizzard, and Philip Morris are some of the big names.