source Visual China Group, Reuters

Here is what you need to know.

It’s jobs day. Consensus expectations are for the US economy to have added 165,000 nonfarm payrolls in January, with an unemployment rate unchanged at 3.9%.

Amazon beat Wall Street’s expectations with its 4th-quarter results. The company’s cloud business brought in $26 billion in 2018, it said, and shows no sign of slowing down.

Sen. Cory Booker announces he’s running for president in 2020. Booker has been an unapologetic critic of President Donald Trump, and he is poised to continue this along the campaign trail.

Facebook thinks Amazon’s ad business has officially become a threat. The tech juggernaut listed the Jeff Bezos-led retail giant as a competitor for the first time in its annual report, joining the likes of Google, YouTube, Tencent, and Apple.

One analyst says it’s time to break up the FANG stocks. There’s a growing sense that they can’t be viewed as a group anymore and that investors need to differentiate their business models and the risks associated with them.

Deutsche Bank’s stock slipped further after a weaker-than-expected earnings report. The struggling lender has been implementing cost-cutting programs to improve efficiency, but it fell short on that front as well.

A $2.8 trillion investment chief at Bank of America reveals a worrying trend that could define the next 20 years of investing. BAML’s Chris Hyzy explains how he thinks traders can sidestep this headwind and continue crushing the market over the long term.

A record number of companies with poor credit are trading publicly in the US and Europe, but one expert has a solution. This is a troubling sign for the overall market, but Inigo Fraser-Jenkins of Bernstein has an idea for how traders can get around it.

The world’s biggest tech stocks are at a crucial turning point. Since the broader market tends to take its cues from tech, the next few months could determine the fate of risk assets.

There are a good number of corporate earnings reports. ExxonMobil, Merck, and Cigna are among the companies set to report.