Here is what you need to know.
- President Donald Trump is nearing a border deal that would prevent another government shutdown. He said he’d reluctantly accept the congressional border-security deal but is expected to immediately try to obtain more border funds.
- American household debt just hit a record high. Overall debt rose by $32 billion to $13.5 trillion in the fourth quarter, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said in a report out Tuesday.
- A record 7 million Americans have stopped paying their car loans. Most of the Americans who have recently fallen behind on their car payments have low credit scores or are younger than 30 years old.
- Apple’s rumored subscription news service will reportedly be announced at a March 25 event. The news comes shortly after The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple had faced resistance from news publishers over a proposed revenue split that would see Apple pocket 50%.
- The investment chief at a $628 billion behemoth explains why the path is clear for a 10% stock-market gain this year – as long as one key issue is resolved. John Lynch of LPL Financial is more bullish on earnings growth than most of his Wall Street counterparts.
- Goldman Sachs has formulated the perfect strategy to help traders profit from the strongest labor market in years. The firm has compiled a basket of companies it says are best positioned to benefit from accelerating wage growth.
- A JPMorgan chief strategist explains why equity investors should look outside the US. David Kelly pinpoints the markets traders should be targeting instead.
- Global equity indexes traded higher. The Hang Seng and Nikkei indexes were up more than 1% in Asia, while the Euro Stoxx 50 and DAX increased at least 0.2%. S&P 500 futures traded 0.3% higher in the premarket.
- Inflation data is set to be released. CPI for the month of January will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Earnings reports will continue to be released. Cisco and Yelp will report after the closing bell, while Hilton Hotels is set to report Wednesday morning.