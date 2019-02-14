- source
- Apple
Here is what you need to know.
- Officials from the US and China will kick off 2 days of negotiations in an attempt to end Trump’s trade war as a critical tariff deadline nears. The two sides remain far apart on the US’s demands for fundamental changes to the Chinese economic model.
- Google joins Apple in investigating Saudi app that lets men control where women travel. Google says it will review the app to determine whether it violates its policies, according to The New York Times.
- Apple’s rumored video-streaming service reportedly won’t include Netflix. The news comes just a day after a report suggested that Apple was clashing with publishers over terms for the news-subscription program it’s said to be working on.
- The SEC has accused a former Apple executive of insider trading. Gene Levoff, who was Apple’s senior director of corporate law and corporate secretary until September, is accused of exploiting his positions to unlawfully trade Apple securities ahead of Apple’s quarterly earnings announcements.
- Yelp’s stock is trading higher after the company beat on earnings and revenue. The company said it expected to “exit 2019 with strong revenue growth.”
- Everyone thinks the market’s hottest tech stocks are too expensive – but new research suggests one segment is offering a major bargain. Scott Opsal of Leuthold Weeden Capital Management unveils which tech group he thinks you should buy.
- Goldman Sachs has a strategy it says you should use to combat a stock-market slowdown. The firm laid out fundamental reasons that returns would be moderate going forward.
- Global equity indexes were mixed. The Hang Seng and Nikkei declined slightly in Asia, while the Euro Stoxx 50 and the DAX increased by at least 0.2%. S&P 500 futures traded 0.4% higher in the premarket.
- Inflation data is set to be released. Initial jobless claims, PPI, and advance retail sales will come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Earnings reports will continue to be released. Coca-Cola, AstraZeneca, Nvidia, and Kraft Heinz are among the companies set to report.