source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.

1. The European Union is planning an industrial-data push and rules to rein in US tech giants. The European Commission laid out proposals to exploit regional data, govern artificial intelligence, and constrain the likes of Facebook, Google, and Amazon.

2. A Bank of England speech that moved markets was reportedly leaked to a currency trader in a private chat. The central bank’s deputy governor gave a speech in July 2017 that was leaked to a trader more than one hour early, The Times of London reported.

3. Adidas sales plunge 85% in China as coronavirus ravages demand. “We have been experiencing a material negative impact from the coronavirus outbreak on our operations in China,” the German sportswear giant said.

4. Trump is working on a “very big” trade deal with India. The president said he wasn’t sure if it would be completed before the election.

5. SoftBank plans to borrow up to $4.5 billion using its domestic telecom’s shares as collateral. The Japanese conglomerate is borrowing from 16 institutions to top up its cash reserves and cover general costs.

6. Qatar Airways increases its stake in BA-owner IAG to 25.1%. The Middle-Eastern airline previously held 21.4% of the conglomerate, which also owns carriers Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling.

7. Mike Bloomberg pledges to sell his company if he’s elected president. The billionaire and former New York City Mayor will sell his financial-information business if he wins the White House, his campaign said.

8. Stocks are broadly up. In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 0.5%, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 rose 0.5%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite slid 0.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.5%, and Japan’s Nikkei jumped 0.9%. US stocks are set to open higher with futures underlying the Dow Jones and S&P 500 up 0.3%, and Nasdaq futures up 0.5%.

9. Earnings are streaming out. Rosneft and Worldline are among the highlights.

10. There’s plenty of data on the docket. Housing figures and Fed speeches will be closely watched.