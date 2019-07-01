source NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images

Here is what you need to know.

1. The US and China have struck a trade-war truce. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping reached a deal on Saturday that avoids further tariff hikes and eases trade restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei.

2. Boeing outsourced 737 Max software development. Low-paid temps and recent college grads worked on the faulty technology which may have contributed to two fatal crashes.

3. All of uBiome’s top executives are out. The poop-testing startup’s cofounders and interim CEO have resigned amid a FBI investigation.

4. Iran is demanding respect from the US before talks can begin. “If they want to talk to Iran, they should show respect,” the country’s foreign minister said.

5. Turkey could receive its Russian 2-400 missile defense system within 10 days. The US previously threatened sanctions over the purchase, but Turkish leader Erdogan said Donald Trump told him there wouldn’t be any.

6. OPEC is set to extend supply cuts. Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, and other oil exporters have agreed to continue restricting supply until at least the end of this year.

7. Hong Kong protests are escalating. Protesters clashed with police as they tried to storm the territory’s legislature.

8. Stocks are surging on the US-China trade deal. Germany’s DAX was out front in Europe (+1.3%), while the SZSE Component led the pack in Asia (+3.8%). The S&P 500 was set to open 1.1% higher at about 2,977.

9. A raft of manufacturing information is coming out. Manufacturing PMI and construction spending data are slated for release today.

10. Medical industry earnings are on the way. Aethlon Medical, Advanced Oncotherapy, and Omega Diagnostics are set to publish results.