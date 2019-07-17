Here is what you need to know.

1. The House of Representatives voted to condemn Trump’s ‘racist comments’ in a remarkable rebuke of the president. “You’re right, Mr. President – you don’t have a racist bone in your body. You have a racist mind in your head and a racist heart in your chest,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said in a Tweet.

2. Facebook yesterday said that Swiss authorities would regulate Libra. But Switzerland’s Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner said it wasn’t told.

3. Europe on Tuesday elected it’s new leader of the European Commission. But who is Ursula von der Leyen? Germany’s former defense minister is set to take Europe’s top job.

4. Bitcoin has tumbled after US lawmakers took aim at Libra. “Facebook has burned down the house over and over and called every arson a learning experience,” Sen. Sherrod Brown said.

5. European car sales took a dive in June – and the industry looks set to drop for a second straight year. Sales dropped 7.8% to 1.49 million cars, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), the worst drop since December.

6. After over $1 billion of cocaine was seized by US officials from a JPMorgan owned ship, authorities may have blown a chance to catch the drug smugglers. Here’s what five experts told us about the $1 billion worth of cocaine found on a boat owned by JPMorgan.

7. Google is trying to convince US Congress that there’s competition in the search industry, but recent statistics show it owns 92% of the market. Adam Cohen, Google’s director of economic policy, said consumers could go to Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo and many more.

8. Stocks around the world looked mixed today. US futures are up, with the S&P 500 rising (+0.2%) and the Nasdaq (+0.3%). In Europe trading opened on the up, with the German Dax up (+0.2%) and Euro Stoxx 50 (+0.2%). Asia was down at close, with the Nikkei 225 down (-0.3%), as was Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (-0.1%) and the Shanghai Composite (-0.2%).

9. Another interesting day for earnings. Bank of America has it’s Q2 earnings out as does Netflix and eBay.

10. There’s lots of new data in the docket data today. The highlight being housing starts in the US.