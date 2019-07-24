source Reuters

This is what you need to know.

1. Big tech’s antitrust wipeout: $33 billion erased from the value of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google after DOJ announces probe. The DOJ said on Tuesday that it’s launching a broad probe into whether online platforms are illegally harming their competitors and stifling innovation.

2. Deutsche Bank posted a bigger loss than expected after taking a $3.8 billion charge to slash jobs and overhaul the bank. Credit Suisse analysts said the loss was wider than the €2.8 billion loss the bank previously flagged to the market, and called the results “disappointing” in a note to clients.

3.Trump railed against Robert Mueller and his aide Aaron Zebley in the final hours before House testimony. “Just got back only to hear of a last minute change allowing a Never Trumper attorney to help Robert Mueller with his testimony before Congress tomorrow,” Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

4. Boris Johnson today becomes prime minister – here’s how it will work. He is due to meet the Queen this afternoon after Theresa May delivers her last Prime Minister’s Questions.

5. A crypto whizkid postponed his $4.6 million lunch with Warren Buffett, fueling reports that he’s trapped in China. However, Justin Sun streamed a live video that appeared to show him in San Francisco.

6. AT&T impresses with quarterly phone subscriber estimates.They beat Wall Street estimates for net wireless subscribers who pay a monthly bill, as the telecoms titan grounded out growth in a saturated market and bundled media content from Time Warner into new wireless plans.

7. The US government will pay a minimum of $15 per acre to farmers hurt by President Donald Trump’s trade war with China. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Tuesday, “We’ll have information for you before the week ends,” when asked about the aid, which is planned to total about $16 billion.

8. Stocks were mixed today with Asia up but the US down. US futures S&P 500 (-0.3%) and the Nasdaq (-0.6%) are down. In Europe, Germany’s Dax was up (+0.3%) but Euro Stoxx 50 slid (-0.1%). In Asia, the Nikkei 225 (+0.4%) rose as did the Shanghai Composite (+0.8%) and the Hang Seng (0.2%.)

9. Another bumper day for earnings. Facebook, Boeing, PayPal and GlaxoSmithKline all have their earnings out today.

10. There’s more interesting data in the docket. The highlight is Markit Manufacturing PMI.