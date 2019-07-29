caption US President Donald Trump shakes hands with China’s President Xi Jinping source REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Here is what you need to know.

1. The US and China are hoping for a breakthrough as trade-war talks are set to resume. Hopes of a deal hinge on these talks after they broke down earlier this year.

2. A fired Deutsche Bank trader reportedly sent 450 internal messages after leaving – and the bank is probing a potential client data breach. Roughly 50 staff still had access to emails despite being laid off weeks ago.

3. Shares in the London Stock Exchange jumped on news of a proposed $27 billion Refinitiv deal. The deal would transform LSE into a global player in financial data and expand its footprint in foreign exchange and fixed income.

4. Shares in Heineken, the world’s second-biggest brewer, were down over 5% after missing estimates for first-half profit on Monday. Heineken maintained its full-year forecast that operating profit before one-offs would increase by about 5%.

5. Barclays, JPMorgan, RBS, UBS, and Citigroup are being sued by investors over allegations they rigged the global foreign-exchange market, in the latest test of Britain’s US-style class action regime. The claim, estimated to be worth more than 1 billion pounds ($1.24 billion), was filed at the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Monday.

6. SoftBank Group CEO says to invest $2 billion in ride-hailing app Grab. Masayoshi Son also told reporters that SoftBank will help the Southeast Asian technology company build a second headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia.

7. African cattle investing – the new cash cow? A pioneering app in South Africa lets investors, eager to benefit from rising global beef demand, buy shares in a cow from their mobile phone for as little as 576 rand ($41).

8. Stocks around the world were muted on Monday. US futures S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are both flat. In Europe, Germany’s DAX (-0.1%) was down marginally and the Euro Stoxx 50 was flat. In Asia, stocks slid with the Nikkei 225 (-0.4%), Shanghai Composite (-0.1%), and Hang Seng(-1.0%) all down.

9. Monday starts another interesting week for earnings. Today, meat-free food company Beyond Meat has its earnings out.

10. It’s a quieter day for data. Today’s highlight is the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index.