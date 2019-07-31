Here is what you need to know.

1. The Federal Reserve’s much awaited decision on interest rates and monetary policy comes today. Here are the four most important things to know before today’s Fed decision.

2. Apple is poised to add $40 billion to its market cap and surge past the $1 trillion mark after strong earnings. Shares in Apple climbed 4% in pre-market trading.

3. US stocks are rising ahead of the Fed’s first rate cut in a decade, even as Donald Trump fans trade-war fears. Traders expect the Fed to cut interest rates. Whether the central bank follows through is likely to “set the tone for policy easing out of other major central banks,” said Han Tan, a market analyst at FXTM.

4. Credit Suisse is bucking the trend global banking’s slump – reporting surging profits in the second quarter. The bank reported an overall 45% surge in profits in the period.

5. The only thing we know about a ‘no deal’ with China is that it would be terrible for the world’s economy. President Donald Trump early Tuesday said it’s possible the United States would reach “no deal at all” with China, putting significant pressure on talks set to kick off in Shanghai less than a day later.

6. Airbus more than doubled its profits, pulling further ahead in its fight for aviation supremacy with crisis-hit rival Boeing. Its adjusted operating profit for the first half of 2019 reached 2.53 billion euros ($ 2.82 billion) – a 118% increase compared to 1.16 billion euros in the first half of 2018.

7. The body of India’s missing ‘coffee king’ has been found. A fisherman found Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha’s body on Wednesday, two days after he told his driver he was going for a walk but didn’t return.

8. Global Stocks were mixed today as US futures are up, but Asia closed down. US futures are rallying on the morning of the Fed’s announce mnt. The S&P 500 rose (+0.2%) as did the Nasdaq (+0.4%). Europe opened muted with Euro Stoxx 50 flat, but the Dax up (+0.2%). Asia slid on close with the Nikkei 225 (-0.9%) down as was the Shanghai Composite (-0.7%) and the Hang Seng (-1.3%).

9. There are lots of exciting earnings out through the day. Spotify and Samsung are two highlights.

10. Today’s a big day for economic announcements. The Fed will announcing its decision on interest rates and monetary policy.