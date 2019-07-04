caption Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg source Stephen Lam/Reuters

Here is what you need to know.

1. Facebook apps experienced outages. Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram experienced outages on Wednesday, affecting users in the Australia, US, Europe, and South America.

2. China is saying that existing US tariffs will have to be removed for a trade deal after an announcement from China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

3. US stocks closed on an all-time high on Wednesday lead by the technology and consumer sectors. For the S&P 500, it was the third straight record intraday high and second straight record close this week.

4. Former British chancellor George Osborne is reportedly aiming to become the next head of the IMF. This comes a day after Christine Lagarde was nominated to be the next head of the European Central Bank.

5. Oil prices inched lower on Thursday after solid gains the day before due to data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in US crude stockpiles.

6. BMW and Daimler are teaming up to develop automated driving technology. The new project will involve 1,200 technicians from both companies, BMW said on Thursday.

7. The world’s biggest gaming retailer, GameStop has been in steady decline, and this year its stock bottomed from $16 a share in January to just $5 by July.

8. After yesterday’s record high on Wall Street, US stocks are closed for the holiday. Europe had a muted start with the Germany’s DAX and Euro Stoxx 50 both (-0.3%). The mood was similar in Asia as the Hong Kong Hang Seng slid (-0.2%) and the Nikkei 225 was up (0.3%).

9. Among earnings out later. Chase Corp and Pure Cycle are both releasing their Q3 earnings later.

10. There is no economic data in the docket today. Happy 4th!