caption US payroll data is a barometer of the country’s economic health. source Reuters/Carlos Barria

Here is what you need to know.

1. It’s non-farm payrolls day. Traders are seeking clues about how the Federal Reserve will steer policy. US job growth likely rebounded in June, with wage gains expected to pick up, but the Fed is still expected to cut interest rates. Trump’s trade war is seen as one of the key drivers.

2. Plans to make the big tech firms pay billions of dollars more in tax in Europe took significant strides forward on Thursday. France pushed forward with plans to tax the revenue of internet giants, with a bill that could generate $563 million in income for the French government.

3. Volkswagen and Ford could be set to further extend their alliance from January through a new form of strategic partnership, sources tell Business Insider. Less than six months since Volkswagen and Ford announced an auto alliance that could save them billions of dollars.

4. Tesla’s Model 3 has been the best-selling EV in the US this year by a huge margin. Estimates put the model 3 selling over seven times the next best selling electric vehicle, Tesla’s Model X SUV.

5. Greek Bonds have been yielding the highest returns in the eurozone. With elections on Sunday investors in the turbulent Mediterranean nation could reap the wards even more.

6. The ‘Dr. Doom’ economist and the CEO of a crypto exchange are in a massive spat. Nouriel Roubini, an economics professor at New York University has been a longtime skeptic of Bitcoin and frequent critic of the cryptocurrency industry’s lack of regulation.

7. Russia is helping to beef up Venezuela’s armed forces, RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Friday. Russia is a staunch ally of embattled socialist President Nicolas Maduro and has backed him alongside China.

8. Crude oil prices fell on Friday, pressured by concerns of global economic growth. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 1.1% at $56.71 per barrel.

9. Stocks are muted. S&P futures are down slightly in thin trading. Asia was up at close , Nikkei 225 (+0.2%), Shanghai Composite (+0.2%) but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid slightly (-0.1%). In Europe, the German DAX Index was down (-0.2%) and Euro Stoxx slipped (0.1%).

10. Some earnings out later: Chinese retailer Aeon being the pick with their Q1 2020 results.