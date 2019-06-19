Here is what you need to know.

1. The Federal Reserve will provide its monthly policy update today. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could signal the central bank’s willingness to cut interest rates.

2. Donald Trump kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign. The president attacked the media, Democrats, and the intelligence community during a rally in Orlando.

3. America’s trade talks with China will resume. The leaders of the two countries are set to meet at the G-20 summit in Japan later this month.

4. US lawmakers want to scrutinize and maybe even freeze Facebook’s upcoming cryptocurrency. Democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters called for the social media giant to pause its plans until regulators can take a look.

5. Apple could move a big chunk of its production out of China. The iPhone maker has asked its major suppliers how much it would cost to move 15% to 30% of their production from China to Southeast Asia, according to a report from Nikkei Asian Review.

6. Facebook and YouTube could be held responsible for controversial content on their platforms. Senator Josh Hawley introduced a bill that would make tech companies liable for illegal content posted by their users.

7. A management overhaul at Barclays is rocking employees. The sudden departure of the head of the company’s investment banking unit in March set off a chain of exits, promotions, and changes.

8. Stock markets are holding their breath ahead of the Fed’s monthly policy update. Asian markets were led by Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (+2.5%), while Britain’s FTSE 100 trailed the pack in Europe (-0.3%). The S&P 500 was set to open flat at 2,927.

9. There are a few significant earnings releases today. Oracle, The Berkeley Group, and Evertz are publishing their fourth-quarter earnings.

10. A big day for the US economy. The Fed will publish its interest rate decision and provide a policy statement at 2 p.m. ET, while the EIA crude oil stocks change will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.