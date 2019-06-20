Here is what you need to know.

1. The Federal Reserve hinted it could cut rates as early as next month. “In light of uncertainties and muted inflation pressures, the Committee…will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion,” the central bank said.

2. Iran shot down a US drone. The Middle Eastern country claimed the drone was flying over its territory, while US officials claim it was in international airspace.

3. Slack Technologies is set to go public today at a potential $15.7 billion valuation. The New York Stock Exchange has set a reference price of $26 for the enterprise-software group’s shares.

4. Boeing could win more business after its bumper IAG deal. The aviation giant is in talks to sell more of its grounded 737 Max aircraft after British Airways-owner IAG signed a letter of intent to buy 200 of them, according to Reuters.

5. UK producers are planning factory shutdowns ahead of Brexit. Many companies stockpiled goods earlier this year only for Brexit to be delayed, and uncertainty has hit demand, leaving them with excess stock.

6. Alphabet-owned Waymo is partnering with Renault and Nissan. The trio plan to develop driverless transportation services in France and Japan.

7. The FBI is reportedly investigating Deutsche Bank for flouting money-laundering rules. Some of the transactions in question are connected to Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

8. Global stocks are jumping on the prospect of lower US interest rates. Asian markets were led by the Shanghai Composite (+2.4%), while Germany’s DAX led the pack in Europe (+0.9%). The S&P 500 was set to open 0.8% higher at 2,956.

9. Earnings continue to trickle out. Cannabis producer Canopy Growth, supermarket giant Kroger, and enterprise software group Red Hat are expected to publish results today.

10. Economic reports are on the way. The latest figures for Philadelphia manufacturing and jobless claims are scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, and natural gas storage claims data should be out at 10:30 a.m. ET.