caption Turkish President Erdogan. source Reuters

Here is what you need to know.

1. Turkish President Erdogan has suffered a setback. His handpicked candidate lost in the Istanbul mayoral election.

2. Iran says US cyberattacks against it failed. “No successful attack has been carried out by them, although they are making a lot of effort,” the country’s IT Minister tweeted on Monday.

3. China wants FedEx to explain its treatment of Huawei. The US logistics giant blamed its failure to ship a Huawei smartphone from Britain to the US on an “operational error.”

4. Hong Kong protests continue. More than 100 people blocked a government building on Monday to show their disapproval of a proposed extradition bill.

5. Facebook and Google may have to reveal value of users’ data. An upcoming senate bill would require tech companies to tell users every 90 days what personal information they’ve collected and how much it’s worth.

6. Boeing 737 Max pilots are suing. More than 400 pilots have joined a class-action lawsuit that accuses the aviation giant of an “unprecedented cover up.”

7. There was a lethal drone attack at a Saudi airport. One person died and seven people were wounded in a Saudi Arabia airport attack by Houthi militia.

8. Oil, gold, and bitcoin are jumping. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $57.90, while Brent crude rose 0.2% to $64.60. Gold climbed 0.7% to $1,409, and bitcoin rose 1.1% to $10,880.

9. More earnings reports are coming out. Japanese drinks giant Asahi, British filtration group Porvair, and a few others are scheduled to release results today.

10. Eyes will be on bond and oil markets. The three-month and six-month bill auctions should provide insights into the state of US government debt, while the OPEC meeting will determine further cuts to oil supplies.