caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk. source REUTERS/Mike Blake

Here is what you need to know.

1. Tesla is close to setting a quarterly delivery record. The electric-car maker is racing to fulfill orders as CEO Elon Musk says “the right cars are not yet all in the right locations.”

2. EU antitrust authorities are investigating Broadcom. Competition regulators are examining whether the chipmaker uses exclusivity restrictions to block rivals.

3. Walmart plans to pursue a public listing of Seiyu, its Japanese supermarket unit. The retail behemoth intends to retain a majority stake in the business.

4. North Korea refuses to surrender to US-led sanctions. The nation accused Washington of trying to “bring us to our knees.”

5. Apple has reportedly acquired a self-driving car company. The tech giant may have bought Drive.ai to bolster its engineering teams.

6. British private equity firm TDR Capital is buying car auctioneer BCA Marketplace. The offer of $2.4 billion represents a 25% premium to BCA’s closing share price a week ago.

7. San Francisco has banned e-cigarette sales. The vaping crackdown is slated to take effect early next year.

8. Oil and bitcoin are rallying. West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude were up 1.9% and 1.4%, while Bitcoin surged by more than 10% to more than $12,500. Stock markets were mixed.

9. Several major earnings releases are on the docket. General Mills and Markit will reveal their results later today,

10. Key economic indicators are coming out. Information on mortgage applications, durable goods orders, and crude oil stocks is on the way.