Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.

1. Stocks climb after Joe Biden wins big on Super Tuesday, but analysts warn the rate-cut selloff is a huge red flag. The Federal Reserve’s “50-basis-point bazooka is merely a pop-gun in the face of a virus that doesn’t care what the borrowing rate is.”

2. Lyft posted record sales last week, and coronavirus might be the key driver. “If you have to get from point A to point B, you begin to second-think any sort of situation where you’re going to be crammed into a bus or crammed into a train or subway.”

3. Airlines rush to boost demand as coronavirus shreds playbook for crisis management. The rapidly spreading epidemic is complicating airlines’ standard strategy of lowering fares and redirecting flights to trouble-free areas.

4. Bill Ackman hedges to protect against coronavirus’ ‘negative’ impact. “We have taken steps to protect the portfolio from downward market volatility,” the billionaire manager of Pershing Square said.

5. Fed’s economic survey is set to offer more clues on coronavirus impact. The central bank’s report should provide insights into how the epidemic is affecting companies’ supply chains and economic outlooks.

6. Wall Street prepares as coronavirus gets closer to home. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and other banks are taking precautions such as restricting non-essential international travel, postponing conferences, and asking employees to work from home.

7. Lego classics build growth for Danish toymaker in a shrinking market. Model fire stations and garbage trucks fueled a 6% rise in the toymaker’s sales last year, up from 3% growth in 2018.

8. Stocks have rallied. In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 1.6%, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.9%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 rose 1.8%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.6%, Japan’s Nikkei inched up 0.1%, and South Korea’s KOSPI rose 2.2%. US stocks are set to open higher with futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq up 2.4% to 2.7%.

9. Some major earnings are coming out. Splunk and Campbell Soup are two of the highlights.

10. Key figures are on the way. ADP payroll data is the headline act.