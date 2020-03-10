source Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.

1. ‘Just a plaster on a deep wound’: Stocks, oil, and bond yields rebound after Trump teases coronavirus relief. “This looks like a short-term bounce on oversold levels, not a meaningful turn.”

2. ‘Headed for permanent recession’: Paul Krugman sounds the alarm after Treasury yields tumble and interest rates plunge. “Markets are implicitly predicting not just a recession, but multiple years of economic weakness.”

3. Tesla plans to expand car parts production capacity in Shanghai. Elon Musk’s electric-car maker plans to add lines to make more battery packs, electric motors, and motor controllers, according to a document it submitted to the Chinese government that was seen by Reuters.

4. Aon buys Willis for $30 billion in world’s largest insurance deal. The acquisition combines the second- and third-largest brokers globally, creating a company worth almost $80 billion.

5. Blackstone is in talks to take developer SOHO China private in a $4 billion deal. The US private-equity titan began exclusive discussions with the major office developer in early February, two sources told Reuters.

6. US sanctions have idled a quarter of Iranian oil rigs. Sanctions have choked the country’s key oil industry, according to a Reuters review of financial documents and industry sources.

7. Snap’s second-ever partner summit will now be online only, as major tech events are postponed and canceled over coronavirus fears. At its last summit, the social-media giant revealed new features such as letting users share their Stories on third-party apps.

8. Stocks rallied after Monday’s brutal sell-off. In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 1.5%, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 2.1%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 rose 1.4%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.8%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.4%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.9%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.4%. US stocks are set to open higher. Futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq climbed between 2.6% and 2.9%.

9. Key European earnings are out. Deutsche Post and Informa are two of the highlights.

10. Economic data is due. Figures for US business optimism will be closely watched.