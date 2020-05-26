caption Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York source Reuters

Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.

1. Global stocks march higher as coronavirus lockdowns ease and economic activity picks up. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 1.8%, the Nikkei 225 was up 2.6%, and the Shanghai Composite was up 1%. In Europe, the Dax is up 0.6%, the FTSE 100 is up 0.9%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 is up 0.5%. In the US, futures underlying stocks are pointing to an increase of around 2% on all major indices, with the S&P 500 set to break above 3,000 for the first time since early March.

2. The New York Stock Exchange is set to reopen its iconic trading floor after a 2-month shutdown for the first time in 228 years. After a two-month precautionary closure, the New York Stock Exchange is ready to reopen its renowned trading floor on Tuesday.

3. Singapore is the latest nation to predict a devastating coronavirus recession as the pandemic ravages 2 of its biggest industries. Singapore’s economy could shrink by up to 7% as it appears to head for its worst recession since independence, the country’s trade ministry warned, making the south east Asian nation the latest to acknowledge the devastating economic impact of coronavirus.

4. 270 of Wall Street’s top trading staff spent 2 frantic weekends tidying up a huge pile of failed trades after the coronavirus-driven market chaos. With hugely increased trading volumes and volatility during early March, a large number of trades failed, pushing a US regulator to lead a large scale clean-up operation.

5. Armed with whistleblower tips, US SEC cracks down on coronavirus misconduct. The coronavirus outbreak and its economic fallout is proving to be a bonanza for whistleblower lawyers as the US securities regulator cracks down on a range of related misconduct from companies touting sham cures to misuse of federal aid.

6. The UK is reviewing Huawei’s role in its 5G network again, and it’s a new sign it could still cave to US pressure. The UK looks like it might cave to US pressure to ditch Huawei.

7. Palantir’s CEO claims its tech is used to target and kill terrorists. Alex Karp, CEO of data analytics firm Palantir, told Axios in an interview shared Monday that the company’s tech has been used by the US military to take out targets.

8. Coronavirus spreads in Brazil’s oilfields, as five offshore operators register cases. Norway’s Equinor ASA and Anglo-French firm Perenco are among at least five oil producers that have registered coronavirus cases among employees or contractors at facilities off the coast of Brazil, according to industry and regulatory sources.

9. First-quarter earnings coming in. Merck and Autozone are highlights.

10. Economic data releases today. The US Housing Price Index and Consumer Confidence data are due.