caption This is what traders are talking about. source Reuters

Here is what you need to know.

1. SoftBank announced it was taking over WeWork late on Tuesday. Here are all the details of the $9.5 billion deal.

2. Global stocks are dropping on fears of weak US earnings, another Brexit delay, and further Hong Kong disruption. Texas Instruments expects lower revenues, UK parliament rejected a plan to rush Brexit, and Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam could be out.

3. Boeing faces a 737 Max judgment day as it reports financial results less than 24 hours after ousting one of its most senior bosses. Boeing could announce billions more in costs after the 737 Max crashes, and give further guidance as to when the plane is expected to return.

4. Malaysian officials are reportedly discussing a $2 billion payment from Goldman Sachs for its role in the 1MDB scandal. They have publicly demanded $7.5 billion from the bank for helping the state investment fund to raise $6.5 billion, most of which went missing.

5. Trump’s top trade adviser is mocking China after it called him out for making up a fake expert to bash its economy. Peter Navarro invented a fake expert named “Ron Vara” and cited him sharing exaggerated threats about China’s economy in his books.

6. Heineken expects its annual profits to be at the bottom end of previous guidance after an unexpected dip in third-quarter sales in the Americas. The brewer said operating profit before one-offs would rise by about 4% on a like-for-like basis in 2019.

7. Mark Zuckerberg faces a grilling on Facebook’s ambitious digital currency plans. The Facebook chief will be questioned by lawmakers over the company’s plan to launch a digital currency and its efforts to prevent foreign election interference when he appears before a Congressional panel on Wednesday.

8. Stocks are falling on Wednesday. US futures underlying the S&P 500 (-0.2%) and the Nasdaq (-0.2%) are falling. In Europe, the DAX is flat and Euro Stoxx 50 (-0.4%) is down. In Asia, stocks were mixed as the Nikkei (+0.3%) rose, but the Shanghai Composite (-0.4%) and the Hang Seng (-0.8%) fell.

9. There is a stack of earnings coming out. AT&T, Daimler, and Caterpillar are just some of the companies reporting later.

10. There is some interesting data out today. US housing price data and European consumer confidence data are on the agenda.