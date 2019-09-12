source Reuters

Here is what you need to know.

1. Trump says he’ll delay tariffs on China a day after China removed some of its own – but “it does not mean an end to the trade war.” China removed tariffs on 16 American exports on Wednesday.

2. Boris Johnson denied lying to the queen in order to shut down Parliament. The UK Prime Minister is under pressure to re-open parliament after the Scottish court found that his decision to close down parliament was “motivated by the improper purpose of stymieing parliament… [and] is unlawful”.

3. Fuel shortages, bankrupted businesses, and riots: Official UK government document forecasts no-deal Brexit chaos. A five-page planning document detailing the government’s “planning assumptions” was released under Operation Yellowhammer, the government’s no-deal Brexit plan, after opposition lawmakers passed a motion on Monday compelling it to do so.

4. Uber is vowing to fight in court against the new California bill that threatens to turn its drivers into employees. State senators recently passed Assembly Bill 5, which threatens to reclassify hundreds of thousands of Uber and Lyft drivers in California as employees – entitling them to benefits such as a minimum hourly wage and unemployment insurance.

5. The Hong Kong Exchange’s bid for the LSE highlights its desire to finally build the data business its lacked to compete with its rivals. The bid shocked markets on Wednesday as the Hong Kong Exchange proposed a $37 billion attempt to buy the London Stock Exchange.

6. Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency cannot be allowed to operate in Europe while concerns persist about sovereignty, systemic financial risks and the risk of abuses by a dominant market player, France’s finance minister said on Thursday. Facebook plans in June to launch the new currency as it expands into e-commerce.

7. The world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev , which shelved a Hong Kong IPO of its Asia Pacific unit in July, is planning to raise about $5 billion from a revived float, people with knowledge of the matter said. It is tentatively looking to price the deal on September 23 and list the unit on September 30, one source said.

8. Global stocks are surging after Trump delays China tariffs. US futures are rising, with the S&P 500 (+0.1%) up as is the Nasdaq (+0.3%.) European stocks bounced on the hope of a stimulus later with the Dax and Euro Stoxx 50 up (+0.2%). Asian stocks climbed on open with the Nikkei 225 (+0.8%) up as was the Shanghai Composite (+0.8%) but the Hang Seng (-0.3%) fell on close.

9. There is a stack of earnings out today. The highlights are tech company Oracle and energy supplier Esso.

10. Today is a big day for data. Economists will be focusing on the Consumer Price Index. The European Central Bank is also meeting, and expected to ease monetary policy.