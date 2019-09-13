Here is what you need to know.

1. South Korea’s Moon and Donald Trump are expected to meet at the United Nations this month amid hopes for new North Korea talks. The announcement came days after North Korea said it was willing to reopen denuclearization talks with the United States within the month.

2. The US budget deficit has topped $1 trillion so far this year – and it’s expected to surge to more than double that within a decade. Trump promised on the campaign trail he would eliminate government debt, and tweeted before his election: “Deficits not allowed!”

3. Jack Dorsey’s Square is reportedly testing a free stock-trading service that would rival Robinhood. The Twitter CEO’s fintech company, which owns Cash App, is squaring up to the no-fee online trading platform.

4. Citadel is among the hedge funds piling into short bets on European banks as record-low rates crush financial firms. Funds like Merian and Citadel have increased their short interest positions in European lenders including Denmark’s Jyske Bank.

5. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration would unveil a tax overhaul plan aimed at middle-income households “We’ll be announcing it sometime in the next year. But it’ll be very, very substantial tax cut for middle-income folks who work so hard. And we’ll look forward to that. We’re going to work on it all together.”

6. WeWork is debating whether to take power away from Adam and Rebekah Neumann, its husband and wife cofounders, to get its IPO back on track. The debate comes as WeWork has struggled to find investors and is reportedly considering slashing its valuation by more than two-thirds.

7. Crypto whiz kid Justin Sun’s $4.6 million lunch with Warren Buffett has sparked China conspiracies, public apologies, and an invite for Donald Trump. Here’s a timeline of what’s happened.

8. Stocks are rebounding after trade war fears eased and the ECB announced a rate cut. US futures underlying the S&P 500 (+0.3%) and Nasdaq (+0.3%) rose. Europe stocks are rising with the DAX (+0.5%) and Euro Stoxx 50 (+0.4%) both higher. Asian stocks closed higher with the Nikkei (+1.1%), Shanghai Composite (+0.8%), and Hang Seng (+1.0%) all posting gains.

9. There are some interesting earnings out today. UK pub companies JD Wetherspoon and Greene King both released results this morning.

10. It’s a big day for data. Retail sales data and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be published later today.